Sears building in Lincoln sold; plans unknown

The former Sears property at Gateway Mall has a new owner.

According to a real estate transfer filed last week, a company called SRB Gateway LLC paid $6.3 million for the Sears department store building, a separate building occupied by Red Lobster and a vacant lot, all of which were owned by Sears.

Together, the three properties have an assessed value of about $7.5 million.

No information could be found on SRB Gateway. The address listed on the Nebraska Secretary of State's website is the Omaha office of a Texas-based incorporation firm, and the name did not come up in a Google search.

A Dallas-area attorney whose name was listed on real estate documents did not respond to a request for comment.

Sears closed its 120,000-square-foot store at Gateway in March after the company had declared bankruptcy. The retailer had a Lincoln presence since 1928 and had been at Gateway since 1971, when the building was built.

Starwood Retail Partners, which owns Gateway, had at one point expressed interest in buying the property. It's not known if that interest disappeared or if it was outbid by SRB Gateway LLC.