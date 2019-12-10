You are the owner of this article.
Scoular announces name for new ingredients subsidiary
Omaha-based Scoular on Tuesday announced a name for its new pet ingredients subsidiary that is building a manufacturing plant in Seward.

Petsource by Scoular will develop, procure, freeze dry and package high-protein ingredients for pet food manufacturers. Scoular said it is among the first in the country to bring these steps together under one roof.

“The name ‘Petsource’ signifies that we are redefining what start-to-finish looks like in pet food ingredient manufacturing,” Amy Patterson, Petsource general manager, said in a news release.

Central to the new company is the $50 million manufacturing plant under construction in Seward. Scoular broke ground in August, and the plant is on track to open next fall.

The plant will create up to 100 new jobs in Seward, and hiring is expected to begin in the spring.

Also on Tuesday, Scoular announced the appointment of Jon Heussner as director of operations at the Seward plant. Heussner is a food industry veteran, having previously worked for Tyson Foods, Conagra Brands, Hain Celestial Seasonings and Dean Foods.

Jon Heussner

 Courtesy photo
Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

