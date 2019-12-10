Scoular announces name for new ingredients subsidiary

Omaha-based Scoular on Tuesday announced a name for its new pet ingredients subsidiary that is building a manufacturing plant in Seward.

Petsource by Scoular will develop, procure, freeze dry and package high-protein ingredients for pet food manufacturers. Scoular said it is among the first in the country to bring these steps together under one roof.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The name ‘Petsource’ signifies that we are redefining what start-to-finish looks like in pet food ingredient manufacturing,” Amy Patterson, Petsource general manager, said in a news release.

Central to the new company is the $50 million manufacturing plant under construction in Seward. Scoular broke ground in August, and the plant is on track to open next fall.

The plant will create up to 100 new jobs in Seward, and hiring is expected to begin in the spring.

Also on Tuesday, Scoular announced the appointment of Jon Heussner as director of operations at the Seward plant. Heussner is a food industry veteran, having previously worked for Tyson Foods, Conagra Brands, Hain Celestial Seasonings and Dean Foods.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.