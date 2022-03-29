Scooter's plans a coffee drive-thru at 10th and Van Dorn

A development at 10th and Van Dorn streets looks like it may be getting a coffee shop — just not the one that was originally proposed.

Scooter's Coffee wants to build a drive-thru location directly north of the AutoZone store that went in recently on the block bounded by Van Dorn and Hill Street and the one-way Ninth and 10th streets.

But to be able to do that, the coffee chain is seeking to have an existing zoning restriction removed that prohibits drive-thrus on that part of the site.

When development was first proposed in 2006, Starbucks was interested in putting a store at the site, but it would have gone where AutoZone landed. At the time, the developer proposed allowing up to two drive-thru locations on the southern part of the block, facing Van Dorn Street, and agreed to not have them on the northern part, closest to Hill Street.

Jason Metcalf, who owns the franchise rights to nearly all the Scooter's in Lincoln, said in a letter to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department that he believes a Scooter's on that lot would be "a positive addition" to the site and surrounding neighborhood.

He said in an email that he has been interested in the site for years and would start construction immediately if the city approves the change.

Metcalf noted in the letter that he has spoken with the Irvingdale Neighborhood Association about his plans.

Geri Cotter, president of the association, said Metcalf had made "much-appreciated" changes to the plan after hearing feedback from neighborhood residents.

But Cotter said the association would like to see a traffic study done on the area before the city approves the plans.

Metcalf did submit a traffic document showing the estimated difference in traffic from the proposed Scooter's and the existing auto parts store compared with the earlier site plan that showed two potential drive-thrus along with a retail store.

The comparison, which was done by Clark Enersen, estimates that at the peak time for automobile trips in the evening, the site with a Scooter's would generate 84 trips. That's 70% less than the 283 trips at peak time that were estimated based on prior plans.

Cotter said the neighborhood would not actively oppose the Scooter's, "primarily because we feel that Scooter's went out of their way to listen to our concerns and respond to those they could."

However, he said the association is disappointed that it seems its traffic concerns are not being taken more seriously.

George Wesselhoft, a city planner, said the application is still being reviewed and part of that review will be to consider whether additional traffic data is needed.

According to city traffic data, 12,700 cars drive the stretch of 10th Street north from Van Dorn daily, while more than twice that number pass through the same stretch going south on Ninth Street.

On its website, Scooter's lists 20 Lincoln locations, including drive-thrus at 14th Street and Old Cheney Road, 33rd Street and Nebraska 2 and on West O Street at Sun Valley Boulevard.

