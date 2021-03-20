Schools turn to Hudl's hands-free camera system to deliver video to fans stuck at home

The overall project has been very successful, which is why Hudl earlier this month officially rolled out the outdoor version of Focus.

Nelson said the outdoor camera system is very similar to the indoor one, although it has some different hardware and some different components.

Much of the difference has to do with weatherproofing the cameras to operate in all different environments. It also had to be fortified against things like bird strikes, and the camera had to be adapted to zoom in from longer distances.

The great thing for schools that pay for a full athletic department subscription from Hudl is that the Focus outdoor camera system will be included at no extra charge, other than a small installation fee.

That may sound like a missed revenue opportunity, but Hudl is likely playing the long game. Its indoor Focus system has captured more than 190,000 basketball games and 95,000 volleyball games since it rolled out, so there obviously is a lot of potential there.

While Hudl isn't necessarily looking to profit off of the new outdoor camera right away, some schools will be able to. Nelson said that while many schools stream their games for free on YouTube or a service such as Nebraska-based Striv, others are selling sponsorships or charging fees to watch.