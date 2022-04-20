Scarlet Hotel now open, providing lodging option on Nebraska Innovation Campus

The first hotel on Nebraska Innovation Campus is now open.

The Scarlet Hotel, a six-story, 154-room Marriott Tribute property, opened earlier this month at the corner of 21st Street and Transformation Drive, across the street from the Innovation Commons Conference Center.

Dan Duncan, Innovation Campus executive director, said the hotel is an exciting addition to the area developed from the former state fairgrounds.

“The amenities that this hotel is providing to the campus, including additional food and drink options, helps NIC continue to develop into a place where companies, employees and the community want to be,” Duncan said in a news release.

Marriott allows its Tribute-branded hotels to operate like independent boutique hotels, which means the Scarlet has a lot of unique and customized features, including a different theme and decor in each guest room. Other features include:

* The Good Life Coffee Shop, which is designed and managed in partnership with The Mill Coffee & Tea. In addition to coffee, it also offers breakfast items, sandwiches, Dairy Store ice cream and locally sourced products.

* The Well & Good restaurant, which is currently open for dinner service only from 5 to 10 p.m. The menu highlights staples of Nebraska diners and steakhouses — all served with Midwest hospitality.

* The Barred Owl, which is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, offers signature cocktails from its location on the sixth-floor rooftop.

The hotel also has a 2,400-square-foot space on the the first floor that provides office suites, classrooms and a commercial training kitchen for UNL's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.

A public grand opening celebration for the hotel is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 6.

For more information about the hotel, including how to make room reservations, go to: scarlethotelnebraska.com.

