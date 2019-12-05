Scaled-down apartment project in northeast Lincoln gets planners' OK

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wolfram said the development would have a "significant impact" on area residents' quality of life and property values.

Dave Halvorsen, another resident of the area, was more blunt.

"It's going to take our lifestyle away," he said.

Wolfram and Halvorsen were among more than a dozen neighbors who waited through more than eight hours of public hearings on other items Wednesday before the one for 8801 Holdrege began shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wolfram said a number of other area residents had to leave before the hearing began.

Many of those testifying said they understood that development on the land, which is currently farmland, was inevitable. But they said some combination of single-family homes, duplexes and town houses would be more appropriate for the area.

The site is bordered by a church to the west and acreage homes to the south and east. There also are acreages across Holdrege Street to the north.

Commissioners, who voted unanimously for both the zoning change and the special permit, said they appreciated the developer's willingness to scale down the plan.

"I think that's a great compromise and maybe will alleviate some of the concerns of the neighbors," said Chairwoman Tracy Corr.

The zoning change will still need to be approved by the City Council, while the special permit approval is final unless opponents appeal.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

