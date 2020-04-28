Rush Market plans to open again in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rush Market is coming back to Lincoln.

The Omaha-based pop-up furniture store said in an email to customers Monday night that it will open soon at 5601 S. 59th St. in the Edgewood shopping center.

Based on the address, that appears to be the former Rod Kush's 7 Day Furniture store.

"We are excited to be back in Lincoln and are working hard to put new safety procedures in place for our employees and members, so we can safely open soon," the email said. It did not give a specific opening date, which likely will be dependent on when Lincoln relaxes social distancing restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rush Market first opened in Lincoln last May in the former Younkers space at Gateway Mall. It closed in November.

The store sells home furnishings and other merchandise directly from brands and manufacturers, many of which are only available on e-commerce sites. It is only open certain days of the week, usually Thursday-Sunday. It spends the other days changing and replenishing merchandise.

The company got its start in Omaha in 2017, starting out in a former grocery store and later moving into a former Gordmans location. Last summer, the store moved again, to a former Younkers location at Oak View Mall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

