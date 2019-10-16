An Omaha-based home furnishings store that opened in May at the former Younkers location at Gateway Mall has announced plans to close.
The Rush Market announced both on its Facebook page and in emails to customers that it will be closing soon and is having a "final sale event" Thursday-Sunday.
"We love being at Gateway Mall, but our time is up at the former Younkers space," the email says. "This pop-up store will officially be closing very soon."
Rush Market's business model has it only open on certain days, usually Thursday-Sunday. It spends the other days changing and replenishing merchandise.
You have free articles remaining.
It sells home furnishings and other merchandise directly from brands and manufacturers, many of which are only available on e-commerce sites.
The company got its start in Omaha in 2017, starting out in a former grocery store and later moving into a former Gordmans location. This summer, the store moved again, to a former Younkers location at Oak View Mall.
According to the post on its Lincoln Facebook page, the store has plans to reopen in another location, but it is not saying when or where that will be.
Gateway officials could not be reached for comment.