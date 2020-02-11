Runza to open Colorado location in former Jack in the Box space
Runza

A Runza franchisee is planning a second location in Colorado.

A former Jack in the Box restaurant location in Longmont, Colorado, soon will be home to one of Nebraska's iconic restaurant chains.

S&R Development LLC, a franchisee of Runza, recently purchased the building and will soon begin redeveloping it into the Lincoln-based sandwich chain's second Colorado location. The company hopes to have it open later this year.

Coming soon to Memorial Stadium? Cheesehead factory making Runza hat

Runza operates a franchise location in nearby Loveland, and S&R Development LLC is exploring the possibility of developing additional Colorado locations, said Jerry Chilson, a real estate broker who represented the company in the sale.

Runza has more than 80 locations, and the new Colorado one will be its fifth outside of Nebraska.

Runza opens location in Milford
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

