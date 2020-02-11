Runza to open Colorado location in former Jack in the Box space

A former Jack in the Box restaurant location in Longmont, Colorado, soon will be home to one of Nebraska's iconic restaurant chains.

S&R Development LLC, a franchisee of Runza, recently purchased the building and will soon begin redeveloping it into the Lincoln-based sandwich chain's second Colorado location. The company hopes to have it open later this year.

Runza operates a franchise location in nearby Loveland, and S&R Development LLC is exploring the possibility of developing additional Colorado locations, said Jerry Chilson, a real estate broker who represented the company in the sale.

Runza has more than 80 locations, and the new Colorado one will be its fifth outside of Nebraska.

