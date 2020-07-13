Runza sues Texas men over name, product

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Runza National Inc. has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop two Texas men from using the name "Runza."

The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, names Doug and David Alexander and their company, Texas Runza Kings LLC.

According to the suit, the Alexanders have been selling a sandwich nearly identical to Runza's signature sandwich and using the name Runza since last year, despite demands from the company to stop.

Runza says in the suit that the Alexanders incorporated Texas Runza Kings LLC in Texas in February 2019 and sought a federal trademark in April of that year for the Texas Runza Kings name. Runza said it appealed the trademark application in a timely fashion once it became aware of it.

Runza said it first received a state trademark for the word "Runza" in 1950, and it registered the word with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office in 1979.

The lawsuit says the Alexanders' use of the term Runza "causes likelihood of confusion, deception, and mistake in the minds of consumers."

It appears the men have been selling their products mostly at farmers markets and at a Fraternal Order of Eagles location in Dallas.