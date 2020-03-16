Runza, Noodles close dining rooms, following Chick-fil-A, others

"We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so. As everyone is aware, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing each day and as our plans change we will be sure to let you know," the company said on its Facebook page.

"We will miss serving you during this brief 'pause' but look forward to seeing you once again when we re-open. We hope our actions will encourage others within our community (and across our nation) to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of the spread of this virus."

Zipline Brewing Co. on Monday also announced that it was suspending all promotional events and also will be limiting the number of patrons allowed into its various facilities. Zipline has two locations in Lincoln and two in Omaha.

"While we fully expect things to return to normal in the coming weeks, we cannot and should not pretend that it’s business as usual," co-founder Tom Wilmoth said in a Facebook post.

Another restaurant business that on Monday announced plans to close its dining rooms was Noodles & Company, which said that starting Tuesday it will only provide delivery and carry-out orders. The chain also said that its locations will close at 8 p.m. daily.