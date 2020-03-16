Runza, Noodles close dining rooms, following Chick-fil-A, others

Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.
The CDC on Sunday said any gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people for at least the next eight weeks to help try to blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus, and on Monday, both both state and local officials said they would follow that guidance.
Runza on Monday announced that it is closing the dining rooms at all its restaurants and will serve customers only through its drive-thru windows. In addition, all stores will close at 9 p.m.
The health and safety of employees and customers is our priority and we are compelled to follow the guidance of experts," Marketing Director Becky Perrett said in an emailed statement. "Thank you for your understanding, patience and kindness as we experience these uncertain times together."
Also on Monday, Marcus Theatres announced plans to cut seating in its movie theater auditoriums by 50%.
The plan, which was rolled out Monday and should be in full effect across all the company's theaters by Wednesday, involves spacing out seating so people are not sitting next to each other. Marcus, which owns all of the first-run commercial theaters in Lincoln, said it would accommodate families by allowing up to four people to sit together in auditoriums with at least 50 seats.
If your business or activity is closed, canceled or postponed, email citydesk@journalstar.com.
"In addition to increased cleaning procedures and guidance from partner experts such as Ecolab, we are now taking an additional precaution of adjusting our seating plan to limit capacity in our theaters," Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres, said in a news release. "The additional room is intended to provide a more comfortable social distance between guests.”
Marcus and Runza became the latest business to announce restrictions meant to reduce contact among people.
Over the weekend, Wal-Mart announced that its stores, most of which are open 24 hours a day, will now close from 11 p.m.-6 a.m. The company said the change is to give employees more time to clean the store and restock merchandise.
Chick-fil-A said Sunday on its Facebook page that both Lincoln locations have closed their dining rooms.
The locations at 48th and O streets and at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road will continue to operate their drive-thru windows and will still offer catering delivery and pickup and delivery of orders through DoorDash.
"We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate this challenging situation to best serve this community," a post on the Facebook page for the 48th and O streets location said.
On Monday, Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group based in Omaha, said all of its restaurants, including Blue Sushi Sake Grill at Eighth and R streets in Lincoln, will be closed for the foreseeable future.
"We will reopen only when we feel it is safe to do so. As everyone is aware, the situation with COVID-19 is rapidly changing each day and as our plans change we will be sure to let you know," the company said on its Facebook page.
"We will miss serving you during this brief 'pause' but look forward to seeing you once again when we re-open. We hope our actions will encourage others within our community (and across our nation) to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve of the spread of this virus."
Zipline Brewing Co. on Monday also announced that it was suspending all promotional events and also will be limiting the number of patrons allowed into its various facilities. Zipline has two locations in Lincoln and two in Omaha.
"While we fully expect things to return to normal in the coming weeks, we cannot and should not pretend that it’s business as usual," co-founder Tom Wilmoth said in a Facebook post.
Another restaurant business that on Monday announced plans to close its dining rooms was Noodles & Company, which said that starting Tuesday it will only provide delivery and carry-out orders. The chain also said that its locations will close at 8 p.m. daily.
It's not just retail-type businesses being affected. Changing Spaces SRS said in an email to customers that it is "working on a solution" to allow people to buy estate sale items online and pick them up at a later date. The company said it would provide more information later this week.
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.