Rule G Night Club in Lincoln Railyard closes after 6 years; court judgment is likely impetus

Rule G Night Club announced Monday that it had closed after six years in business.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform all of you that Rule G Nightclub has closed its doors indefinitely. We apologize for the abruptness of this message as we did not anticipate this outcome. Thank you for 6 great years Lincoln,” said a statement posted on the business' Facebook page.

The business did not offer any further explanation of the closure, but it likely is due to a court judgment against it over unpaid rent.

A Lancaster County District Court judge last week awarded a “restitution of premises” to landlord TDP Phase One.

According to court documents, Rule G had fallen behind on its lease payments earlier this year, and TDP Phase One had given the business an eviction notice in May.

However, Rule G did not leave, and even paid some of its rent in August and the full amount in September.