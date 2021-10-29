Rotary celebrates TMCO at Salute to Business luncheon

The company started in a shed alongside the railroad just southwest of downtown Lincoln. Today it occupies nearly a city block and serves customers across the United States and around the world. Total Manufacturing Company, known as TMCO, was recognized and its owners honored by Lincoln’s four Rotary clubs at a luncheon that drew a crowd of 350 to the Cornhusker Hotel Ballroom on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Founder Roland Temme and daughter Diane, now CEO of the company, along with many of the company’s leaders were guests of honor at the event, which included representatives from many of Lincoln’s companies and organizations. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley told the audience that small businesses like TMCO are among the most trusted institutions in America because they do good work.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird noted that “Part of what makes TMCO such a remarkable company is what they do that you can’t read about on their website. TMCO donated thousands of dollars worth of metal items to make Mourning Hope’s new home even more supportive and welcoming to children. This illustrates the ripple effects of TMCO’s clear commitment to supporting our community.”
TMCO was founded in 1974 and specializes in one-stop, concept-to-completion metal manufacturing.
The Rotary event to recognize TMCO was twice postponed in 2020 due to concerns about spreading the COVID-19 virus. Finally, leaders of the clubs decided to host the event while observing city and county health guidelines.
A visit to the factory will amaze you. Inside the building, which occupies much of a city block, are laser etching devices, metal fabrication systems, welding operations and a power coating and finishing oven large enough to walk through. As one person noted, “It’s unlike any other manufacturing operation I’ve visited, so well organized and well kept.” A walk through the plant will also impress you with the fact that a large percentage of the employees are immigrants and refugees. The company helps them learn English, provides day care resources for them and encourages them to volunteer in service across the community.
The company built by Temme and now operated by his daughter is well known for giving back to the community in many ways. An organization that is near and dear to Roland Temme is Junior Achievement. He has volunteered to teach JA classes for nearly 15 years and according to their records, he’s taught almost 1,200 students. Just ask him and he’ll tell you the story of a sixth grade student who said she hated school. His words of encouragement led to helping with a project during high school and ultimately graduation as valedictorian. Other TMCO staff members volunteer with Teammates, Boo at the Zoo, the Special Olympics among other activities.
This was the 28th annual Salute to Business hosted by the clubs, placing TMCO on the list that includes Duncan Aviation, Ameritas, Gallup, Nelnet, Speedway, Olsson and Firespring. The four clubs include nearly 500 members representing business, education, government and nonprofit organizations. Rotary International was founded in the early years of the 20th century and has grown to include 1.5 million members in more than 150 countries.
Presidents of Lincoln’s four clubs, including Christina Usher of Rotary 14, Darrel Huenergardt of Lincoln East, DeEtta Vrana of Lincoln South and Brad Broderson of Lincoln Giving, took part in the Salute to Business award given to TMCO. The event was organized by a committee that included members from all four clubs under the leadership of Roger Lempke, a Rotary 14 member.