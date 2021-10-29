Rotary celebrates TMCO at Salute to Business luncheon

A visit to the factory will amaze you. Inside the building, which occupies much of a city block, are laser etching devices, metal fabrication systems, welding operations and a power coating and finishing oven large enough to walk through. As one person noted, “It’s unlike any other manufacturing operation I’ve visited, so well organized and well kept.” A walk through the plant will also impress you with the fact that a large percentage of the employees are immigrants and refugees. The company helps them learn English, provides day care resources for them and encourages them to volunteer in service across the community.

The company built by Temme and now operated by his daughter is well known for giving back to the community in many ways. An organization that is near and dear to Roland Temme is Junior Achievement. He has volunteered to teach JA classes for nearly 15 years and according to their records, he’s taught almost 1,200 students. Just ask him and he’ll tell you the story of a sixth grade student who said she hated school. His words of encouragement led to helping with a project during high school and ultimately graduation as valedictorian. Other TMCO staff members volunteer with Teammates, Boo at the Zoo, the Special Olympics among other activities.