Ross sets date for store opening at Gateway Mall in Lincoln

Ross Dress for Less will open its first Lincoln store next month.

The location at Gateway Mall will open Oct. 9, according to information on the Ross website.

No other information was available, and Ross officials did not respond to a request for comment.

That's the first public acknowledgment of the Lincoln store by the retailer, even though it's been known for more than a year that it was coming to the mall.

Gateway officials announced in August 2020 that Ross had signed a lease to occupy the vacant former Forever 21 space near the mall's main entrance but said it was likely the store wouldn't open until sometime this year.

“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this announcement. We are thrilled to have Ross Dress for Less as part of our retail mix at Gateway Mall," Gateway Mall General Manager Chad Becwar said in a statement.

Ross, which has four stores in the Omaha area and one in Kearney, is an off-price retailer similar to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

The location at Gateway Mall will be about 25,000 square feet, making it the largest new location for a national retailer in the city in two years.

