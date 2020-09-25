Rixstine Recognition finds that healthy PPE sales help bottom line

Most business owners welcome the sound of a telephone ring.
But when you’re in the business of selling plaques and trophies during the height of a pandemic, a phone call usually means another canceled order.
Suffice it to say 2020 has not been kind to many businesses, including Rixstine Recognition.
“When you’re an event-driven business and suddenly there are no events, it can be pretty alarming,” said Tim Hoffman, who has owned the family-owned and operated business at 24th and O streets with his wife, Cindy, for the past 38 years. “If there are no events, we have no business.”
That’s the situation the Hoffmans and other award-sales businesses found themselves in more than six months ago. The upheaval in the world of event sales products occurred in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began its deadly spread and COVID-19 started to dominate the headlines.
Impact on jobs
Before the spread of the deadly virus, Tim and Cindy Hoffman employed 38 full-time workers at Rixstine, a business with an 88-year tradition. On March 17 of this year, the Hoffmans had to close their store and were forced to send home all of their workers.
“Suddenly, my office and Cindy’s were the only areas occupied in a building with 80,000 square feet,” Hoffman said in describing the eeriness of the business shutdown.
“The only sounds were the phone calls of canceled orders. Things were getting canceled left and right,” Hoffman reflected. “There was a six-week period in which we sold virtually nothing.”
Optimistic outlook
Federal disaster relief assistance provided a limited revenue stream, but the entrepreneurial couple knew they had to improvise their product line to navigate the turbulent financial waters.
The elixir that would deliver a shot in the arm to the company’s bottom line came in the form of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) items.
After the shutdown in mid-March, the Hoffmans started researching and ordered facial coverings and plastic to manufacture counter shields normally seen in commercial settings. They also bottled and made custom labels for hand sanitizer, filling a niche in the market.
“PPE sales really picked up in June, especially the demand for masks and counter shields,” Hoffman recalled.
Some areas rally
In a late-August program presented to fellow members of the Lincoln Sunrise Optimist Club, Hoffman said some of the awards market has come back. He is happy to report being able to bring back 18 full-time workers and is looking to fill another 4-5 positions.
“Golf accounts are really strong for us. Some of the car shows have come back, and the government contracts really helped us,” said the entrepreneur.
That said, the PPE sales were – and continue to be – a lifesaver. Even with some activities back to near-normal levels, PPE sales account for roughly 50% of the company’s sales.
Hoffman is both an Optimist and a realist. Networking with some of the 40 members that comprise a nationwide networking roundtable, Hoffman is grateful that his business has been able to stay afloat. More than six months since the pandemic took effect, some of the nation’s trophy shops remain closed and will likely stay that way.
“Of the 3,000 members in our national association, we’ll be lucky to retain 2,000 of those,” the Lincoln business owner estimated.
The upside of the pandemic, Hoffman reflected, is that it’s forced survivors to work “leaner and smarter.”
An added plus: “Even if we find a vaccine, some people will continue to wear masks,” he said.
“There will always be a market for those.”
