Rixstine Recognition finds that healthy PPE sales help bottom line

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most business owners welcome the sound of a telephone ring.

But when you’re in the business of selling plaques and trophies during the height of a pandemic, a phone call usually means another canceled order.

Suffice it to say 2020 has not been kind to many businesses, including Rixstine Recognition.

“When you’re an event-driven business and suddenly there are no events, it can be pretty alarming,” said Tim Hoffman, who has owned the family-owned and operated business at 24th and O streets with his wife, Cindy, for the past 38 years. “If there are no events, we have no business.”

That’s the situation the Hoffmans and other award-sales businesses found themselves in more than six months ago. The upheaval in the world of event sales products occurred in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic began its deadly spread and COVID-19 started to dominate the headlines.

Impact on jobs

Before the spread of the deadly virus, Tim and Cindy Hoffman employed 38 full-time workers at Rixstine, a business with an 88-year tradition. On March 17 of this year, the Hoffmans had to close their store and were forced to send home all of their workers.