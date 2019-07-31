Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tony Goins of Lincoln as the new director of the Department of Economic Development.
Goins has an extensive background as a business executive in Nebraska and elsewhere. He currently is director of branded products at Lincoln Industries and before that served as chief operating officer and executive vice president for Cabela’s World’s Foremost Bank.
Before coming to Lincoln, Goins served as an executive for CertusBank and JPMorgan Chase. He also worked for American Express and USAA.
Goins also is CEO and partner of Capital Cigar Lounge in Lincoln.
“I am thrilled to have Tony’s executive experience and entrepreneurial drive at the helm of the Department of Economic Development,” Ricketts said in a news release.
"With his talent and experience, we will continue to lead the nation in new projects, build Nebraska’s brand around the world, and keep bringing great job opportunities to the state for the next generation.”
Goins will replace Dave Rippe, who announced last week that he will step down Aug. 9 to return to Hastings, where he will work in real estate and talent development.
Goins, who will start in October, will be Ricketts' fourth economic development director since taking office in 2015.
“It’s an honor to join Governor Ricketts’ team, and I look forward to working with the administration and our private sector partners," Goins said in the news release. "Together, we can grow our state’s brand and take our business recruitment efforts to the next level.”
Goins' salary will be $200,000 a year, which is a more than 40% increase over the $142,000 being paid to Rippe.