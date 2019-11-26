Ricketts lobbying to keep his former business in Nebraska following sale

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he has spoken with the founder and namesake of Charles Schwab, as well as the brokerage’s current president and CEO, in the days since the company bought TD Ameritrade about keeping its location in Omaha.

The $26 billion sale, announced Friday, created “significant uncertainty” for the roughly 2,000 Nebraskans who work at the company after Schwab announced the combined company’s headquarters would be moved to Texas.

Ricketts said Tuesday he lobbied founder Charles Schwab, as well as Walt Benninger, the brokerage’s current president and CEO, about tapping into the existing workforce in Nebraska and even moving the company’s headquarters to Omaha.

“I’ve just been telling them they ought to consider keeping the folks here but expanding their footprint and that Nebraska is a very business-friendly state,” Ricketts said.

While Ricketts said he is focused on the public good of keeping jobs in the state, the son of founder Joe Ricketts and the former chief operating officer of TD Ameritrade stands to profit from what’s being described as a blockbuster sale, he acknowledged Tuesday.