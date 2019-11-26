Ricketts lobbying to keep his former business in Nebraska following sale

Gov. Pete Ricketts said he has spoken with the founder and namesake of Charles Schwab, as well as the brokerage’s current president and CEO, in the days since the company bought TD Ameritrade about keeping its location in Omaha.
The $26 billion sale, announced Friday, created “significant uncertainty” for the roughly 2,000 Nebraskans who work at the company after Schwab announced the combined company’s headquarters would be moved to Texas.
Ricketts said Tuesday he lobbied founder Charles Schwab, as well as Walt Benninger, the brokerage’s current president and CEO, about tapping into the existing workforce in Nebraska and even moving the company’s headquarters to Omaha.
“I’ve just been telling them they ought to consider keeping the folks here but expanding their footprint and that Nebraska is a very business-friendly state,” Ricketts said.
While Ricketts said he is focused on the public good of keeping jobs in the state, the son of founder Joe Ricketts and the former chief operating officer of TD Ameritrade stands to profit from what’s being described as a blockbuster sale, he acknowledged Tuesday.
Ricketts said he owns a share totaling less than one-tenth of 1% in the company after stepping down from the board five years ago as he took office as Nebraska’s governor, but added the share price of TD Ameritrade dropped over the last month before the sale.
Tuesday, the Omaha World-Herald estimated Joe Ricketts, whose 8.6% share in his former company accounts for roughly $2.6 billion, would see a payout of $551 million.
Gov. Ricketts said he hadn’t seen any of the terms of the sale as of Tuesday, and was focused on keeping or creating good-paying jobs for Nebraskans: “That’s my main concern.”
Part of the approach to keeping or creating those jobs, he said, may be evaluating what business tax incentives it could offer Charles Schwab to keep the company in Nebraska as part of ImagiNE Nebraska.
The package (LB720) stalled in the Legislature earlier this year as rural senators declared they would not pass the bill unless state lawmakers also passed substantial property tax relief.
TD Ameritrade has received tens of millions of the more than $1.5 billion in tax breaks given to businesses since the Nebraska Advantage Act went into effect in 1987, including incentive packages in 2004, 2007 and 2017.
Ricketts defended that approach Tuesday, saying along with promoting Nebraska and its workforce, the state has an opportunity to reexamine how it can offer competitive incentives to lure job-creating businesses.
“Frankly, an incentive program may help Charles Schwab make their determination to grow their footprint here in Nebraska,” he said.
