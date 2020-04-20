You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts ends restriction on elective surgeries beginning May 4
Ricketts ends restriction on elective surgeries beginning May 4

Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln on April 10.

 Associated Press file photo

In his first move to loosen restrictions that have been in place to battle and control the spread of the coronavirus in the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday he is lifting the order blocking elective surgeries beginning May 4.

That restriction had been implemented by the governor to ensure that the state's medical resources would be protected and reserved for use in the battle against the deadly virus.

And with that goal still in mind, the order lifting the ban on elective surgeries will be accompanied by a series of safeguards.

The green light for elective surgeries will be flashed only if 30% of a hospital's beds remain open, 30% of intensive-care beds are open, 30% of hospital ventilators remain available and there is at least two weeks' supply of personal protective equipment available at the hospital site.

The new order also lifts the ban on surgical procedures at dental offices, vision clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and veterinary practices. 

Ricketts' entire strategy for battling the coronavirus in Nebraska has focused on an effort to make sure that the virus does not overwhelm the state's health care system.

While protecting the vital hospital system, the governor said, he recognizes that elective surgeries are "an important source of revenue for hospitals (to) be able to stay in business."

Ricketts said he's also prepared to loosen some restrictions on coronavirus testing to broaden the opportunity for health care providers to make the call on who needs to be tested.

"We are looking for ways to expand testing," he said. 

"We need to beef up testing and contact tracing," the process of identifying and testing persons who may have been in recent contact with an individual who tests positive for infection by the virus.

"We need more resources for contact tracing," Ricketts said, and that includes "getting people trained."

Ricketts said he has been pointed to "labs and machines we can explore" in attempting to accumulate some of the resources needed to increase testing capability.

Nebraska performed about 2,000 tests over the weekend, he said.

Hall County and Dawson County are "the hot spots in the state" now, the governor said. That spike in coronavirus cases has essentially grown out of large meatpacking plants in Grand Island and Lexington.

"Our approach is to work with people collaboratively," Ricketts said, and so that has meant reaching out to company managers to protect workers while keeping the plants operating.

"The whole goal is to keep them open," he said, recognizing that meatpacking plants are "vital to the food supply chains in the country."

Ricketts said the state is increasing its efforts to make sure workers are alerted and informed through communication in their native language so they can follow the best practices to protect their health.

The meatpacking workforce is largely composed of a wide array of immigrants who work virtually shoulder-to-shoulder on fast-moving production lines. Many of the workers are Latino and speak only Spanish.

Hall and Dawson counties accounted for 348 of the newly identified coronavirus cases in the state over the weekend. That's nearly half of the statewide total.

Grand Island has also been impacted by outbreaks in nursing homes.

"They (Hall and Dawson counties) don't seem overwhelmed" in terms of medical care capacity, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said during the governor's briefing.

"It seems very much under control at this time."

CHI St. Francis in Grand Island is operating at 50% capacity, Anthone said. CHI Health will be moving some medical personnel from Omaha to Grand Island to help, and they will have access to hotel accommodations previously arranged by the state. 

Meanwhile, Ricketts said, he will remain in regular contact with food processors to "share best practices," and he said he has also talked with union representatives.

During the briefing, Anthone warned that smokers face increased danger from the coronavirus.

"It adds to the viral load, and it can be very devastating," he said. 

Smokers are "more susceptible to severe symptoms, more likely to need a ventilator and have a decreased chance of coming off" the machine.

Smoking also "complicates the ability to diagnose and treat" the coronavirus, Anthone said.

