Ricketts ends restriction on elective surgeries beginning May 4

Ricketts said he's also prepared to loosen some restrictions on coronavirus testing to broaden the opportunity for health care providers to make the call on who needs to be tested.

"We are looking for ways to expand testing," he said.

"We need to beef up testing and contact tracing," the process of identifying and testing persons who may have been in recent contact with an individual who tests positive for infection by the virus.

"We need more resources for contact tracing," Ricketts said, and that includes "getting people trained."

Ricketts said he has been pointed to "labs and machines we can explore" in attempting to accumulate some of the resources needed to increase testing capability.

Nebraska performed about 2,000 tests over the weekend, he said.

Hall County and Dawson County are "the hot spots in the state" now, the governor said. That spike in coronavirus cases has essentially grown out of large meatpacking plants in Grand Island and Lexington.

"Our approach is to work with people collaboratively," Ricketts said, and so that has meant reaching out to company managers to protect workers while keeping the plants operating.