Ricketts announces 2020 youth talent grant winners

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced on Wednesday that Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., USA; CLAAS Omaha; and Nucor Detailing Center are the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative grants for 2020.

DYTI has been introducing middle school students to careers in manufacturing and information technology since 2015.

This year's largest grant of $117,300 will go to Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., allowing it to offer hands-on activities and instructional videos to up to 9,000 students across 12 Lincoln schools through its grant.

Nucor Detailing Center in Norfolk will receive $40,400 to create a new curriculum involving 3-D printing. CLAAS Omaha will receive $92,300 to create a formal pathway to manufacturing careers for 315 students.

“To compete and grow, we must connect the next generation of Nebraskans with the opportunities they need to succeed,” Gov. Ricketts said in a written statement.

