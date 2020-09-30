Revised rules for halfway houses headed to Lincoln City Council

One of the biggest changes, and one that has generated some of the strongest opposition, is changing the approval process to allow administrative approval if conditions are met and no longer require a special permit. That would remove the requirement to have a public hearing on each application in front of the Planning Commission and City Council.

Roy Held, who testified against the proposed changes, said taking away the public's chance to comment on proposed facilities is "reprehensible."

Held, who was among a handful of people who spoke in opposition at Wednesday's meeting, said he's not opposed to the facilities and recognizes the need for them, but he is concerned about a lack of regulation.

State Probation doesn't inspect or license the facilities, although it requires them to keep an accounting of their residents to receive reimbursement. The facilities are not regulated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, either.

That has led to concerns that unscrupulous operators will open facilities simply to make money off them, with little regard for the residents.

"We need to make sure we don't have the bad apples taking over these properties," Held said. "We need to have control."