Revised rules for halfway houses headed to Lincoln City Council

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of revised zoning rules for transitional living facilities that house people on parole and probation.
The commission voted 6-0 in favor of the proposed rules, which generally would make it easier to open one of the facilities.
The changes are part of a zoning text amendment that was proposed after two applications came forward earlier this year for what are now referred to as alternative-to-imprisonment facilities. The designation had been in city zoning code for 15 years, but no one had ever sought a special permit until recently, after efforts by Nebraska probation officials to expand sober-living options for people leaving prison or on probation.
That led the City Council to put a 90-day moratorium on any more applications because of neighborhood concerns over how the operations are regulated and where they can be located. The council tasked the Planning Department with coming up with new guidelines.
One change to the zoning code would require the facilities to be at least 1,000 feet from other group-living facilities, such as group homes, fraternities and sororities and homeless shelters. Planning officials said that requirement hopefully will prevent multiple facilities from locating in the same neighborhood.
The changes also include requiring neighbors be notified within 10 days if a facility is approved in their neighborhood and removing a 15-resident cap on facilities in commercially zoned areas.
One of the biggest changes, and one that has generated some of the strongest opposition, is changing the approval process to allow administrative approval if conditions are met and no longer require a special permit. That would remove the requirement to have a public hearing on each application in front of the Planning Commission and City Council.
Roy Held, who testified against the proposed changes, said taking away the public's chance to comment on proposed facilities is "reprehensible."
Held, who was among a handful of people who spoke in opposition at Wednesday's meeting, said he's not opposed to the facilities and recognizes the need for them, but he is concerned about a lack of regulation.
State Probation doesn't inspect or license the facilities, although it requires them to keep an accounting of their residents to receive reimbursement. The facilities are not regulated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, either.
That has led to concerns that unscrupulous operators will open facilities simply to make money off them, with little regard for the residents.
"We need to make sure we don't have the bad apples taking over these properties," Held said. "We need to have control."
Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development review manager, said the proposed zoning code changes balance allowing the facilities to open while offering protections for neighbors.
"We view this as a compromise proposal," he said.
Henrichsen pointed out that the Planning Department's role is simply to decide whether the facilities are an appropriate land use. Other issues are outside its purview.
That's a sentiment that was echoed by members of the Planning Commission.
Commissioner Cindy Ryman Yost said she understands there are a number of concerns "from the human perspective," such as making sure residents are treated well and have good living conditions.
"But we have to approach this from a land use," she said.
The proposed zoning changes now move to the City Council, which is tentatively scheduled to hold a public hearing on them Oct. 26. The moratorium on new applications is set to expire Nov. 16.
