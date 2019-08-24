Numerous store closings over the past couple of years have pushed the retail vacancy rate in Lincoln to its highest level in seven years.
According to NAI FMA Realty's First Half 2019 Market Report released this month, 6.4% of retail space in Lincoln was vacant as of June 30, which is the highest percentage since June 2012.
The increase has been driven largely by closings of big-box retailers including Shopko, Sears, Younkers and Toys 'R' Us.
A number of smaller retailers also have gone out of business or closed Lincoln locations, including Banana Republic, Gap, Charlotte Russe, Charming Charlie and Yankee Candle.
Sally DeLair, a sales associate with NAI FMA, said the rate is a bit misleading, because it doesn't account for spaces that are leased but where the tenant has not yet moved in.
That includes two of the four Shopko buildings in Lincoln.
Because of that, she said, the retail vacancy rate will likely decline by the end of the year.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean that conditions are improving in the retail market.
"New retailers are coming to town, but they are being more careful," DeLair said.
That includes home-goods retailer At Home, which plans to open its first Lincoln store in the former Shopko store at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Other national or regional retail chains that are opening Lincoln stores for the first time include discount retailer Five Below, which will open a store Sept. 6 in the former Beauty Brands location at 48th and R streets, and Dry Goods, a Von Maur-owned clothing chain that opened recently at Gateway Mall.
Gateway also managed to attract a local tenant, Omaha-based furniture store Rush Market, to take over the vacant Younkers space.
Gateway Marketing Director Becky Sidles said the mall has focused on responding to "customers’ desires by creating an environment where guests can eat, play and also shop."
Sidles said the mall is "very excited about the remainder of 2019."
The national retail vacancy rate dropped slightly in the second quarter, according to Reis Inc. But it still stands at more than 10%.
While store closings could reach an all-time record 12,000 locations nationally this year, according to Coresight Research, they are dwarfed by store openings.
A study released this month by IHL Group estimates there are five store openings for every closing.
According to the NAI FMA report, bright spots locally are "discounters, off-price apparel and food and beverage."
Beyond retail, the report showed that other classes of commercial real estate are doing much better.
The office vacancy rate in Lincoln dropped to 8.9% in the first half of the year, its lowest level since 2008.
However, the report warned that drop could be short-lived.
"A few larger spaces are expected to come to market during the second half of the year that could temper or reverse recent gains in occupancy," the report said.
The vacancy rate for industrial real estate, which has been historically low for several years now, was 3.3%.