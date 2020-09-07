Retail vacancy continues to rise in Lincoln, report shows

While retail struggled in the first half of the year, the other two categories of commercial real estate performed better.

The office vacancy rate in Lincoln continued to decline, hitting 8.3% in the first half of the year. That's down from 8.9% a year ago and is the lowest rate recorded by NAI FMA since the first half of 2009.

One of the big question marks for the office market is what's going to happen after the coronavirus pandemic subsides. Many companies transitioned their employees to remote work, and some in the industry believe many of those workers won't come back to the office, leaving companies with less of a need for office space.

Tom Graf, an NAI FMA sales associate, said in the report that companies often have "shadow" office space, which is unused space reserved for future expansion. Because of COVID-19, many companies have such shadow space because employees are now working from home.

"What happens with such space for the remainder of the year and the first half of the new year may have the biggest impact on our office market moving forward," he said.

The industrial market also continued its strong performance, with the vacancy rate dropping to 3% in the first half of the year.