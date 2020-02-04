Retail vacancy continues to creep up in Lincoln, reaching eight-year high

The shuttering of more store locations in the second half of 2019 left slightly more local retail space unoccupied.

According to an NAI FMA Realty report released Tuesday, the retail vacancy rate in Lincoln hit 6.6% at the end of last year. That's up from 6.4% at the end of June and 5.3% at the end of 2018.

Unlike in the first half of the year, when all four Shopko locations plus Sears shut their doors, the second half of the year was pretty quiet. The biggest store closings were at Gateway, where Forever 21 vacated a 23,000-square-foot space and Rush Market ended its six-month temporary stay in the former Younkers space. Dress Barn also closed its store at SouthPointe Pavilions.

There also were some big positives, such as At Home opening in the former Shopko space at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and new small retailers coming to town, such as Five Below.

But overall, the market was relatively weak, leading to the highest retail vacancy rate since the first half of 2012.

"Retail is the sector people are kind of uneasy about," said Mattison Wenzl, an NAI FMA sales associate.

Lincoln is better off than the national retail scene as a whole, however.