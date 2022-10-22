 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RETAIL ROUNDUP

Retail Roundup: Walmart finishes another Lincoln store remodel

eyemart express

Eyemart Express has opened its first Lincoln store at 5001 O St.

 Courtesy photo

Walmart unveiled its remodeled Lincoln Walmart Supercenter at 3400 N. 85th St. earlier this month.

The store, which was built in 2007, is the second-newest Walmart in Lincoln.

Among the changes and upgrades to the store are:

* New $1 Shop and Grab & Go Lunch areas at the front of the store;

* Online Grocery Pickup located in a more convenient location;

* Additional self-checkout lanes;

* Newly remodeled bathrooms;

* New signage to better assist customer shopping patterns.

“By enhancing our store and adding more time-saving services, we are transforming the way our customers shop and simplifying their experience,” John Michael Williams, Walmart store manager, said in a news release. “Our team is excited to showcase several department updates, including a new front-end transformation."

People are also reading…

Walmart didn't say how much it spent on the renovation, but the company filed a nearly $1.9 million building permit earlier this year. The company has now renovated all four of its Lincoln stores over the past two years.

Boutique opens 2nd location

A Lincoln boutique plans to open a second location in partnership with a local clothing brand.

555 Boutique, which has a location at 1600 Normandy Court, near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road, is opening another location across town, at 643 Fallbrook Blvd. in the Fallbrook Town Center. The new location will feature clothing from Little Movements Apparel, a Lincoln-based seller of athletic and athleisure.

Little Movements is a startup that earlier this year received a $25,000 grant from the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development's LaunchLNK program.

The two companies held a grand opening Saturday for their new location.

Eyemart Express opens 

Eyemart Express, an eyeglass retailer known for same-day service, opened its first Lincoln location Oct. 17.

The store, at 5001 O Street, is the second one in Nebraska. The company opened an Omaha store in 2020.

Eyemart Express has its own lens lab, which allows it to provide prescription lenses the same day for no additional cost.

The store is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

