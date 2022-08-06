Retail roundup: The end of Lefty's and a bunch of new stores at Gateway

Les Greer, who has owned and run Lefty's Records for the past 11 years, announced that he is closing the store in Lincoln.

Greer posted on Facebook recently that he plans to retire and will close his store at 2776 South St. at the end of August.

Greer opened the store in August 2011 and told the Journal Star in a 2012 article that he did so because, "vinyl is coming back."

"I want to thank everyone for their support over the last 11 years," Greer said in the Facebook post.

Lefty's closing appears to leave just two Lincoln stores dedicated to selling vinyl records, and none south of O Street. Backtrack Records, which has been in business since 1988, is at 1549 N. Cotner Blvd. The other store is Lincoln Vintage Vinyl at 908 N. 70th St. in the Meadowlane Shopping Center.

New stores at Gateway

Gateway Mall is continuing the trend of adding smaller, local retailers.

The mall has added some new tenants this summer and has several more that are scheduled to open Sept. 1.

* Chicago Dog 42, an Omaha-based hot dog stand, opened June 1 in the food court. The company's only other location is at Oakview Mall in Omaha.

* Fiesta Rolled Ice Cream opened earlier this summer next to The Buckle. Among the store's offerings are rolled ice-cream tacos, monster shakes and mangonadas, a frozen mango treat.

* Wakanda African Hair Braiding Salon opened at Gateway earlier this summer. It had previously been at a location near 27th and Vine streets.

Three stores are scheduled to open Sept. 1. They are:

* Awakenings, which bills itself as a "new age" crystal shop. The store, which has an Omaha location, also sells home decor, jewelry and wellness products.

* Shiloh Scrubs and More and Great Plains Tactical Apparel & Gear are affiliated stores that are both owned by Great Plains Uniforms, which is based in Omaha.

Rent-A-Center returning

According to a building permit filed last month, Rent-A-Center is planning a store in a strip mall at 4451 N. 26th St., which is on the southwest corner of 27th and Superior streets.

It appears the store will be going into the north end of the mall, where there has been a 6,400-square-foot space vacant for more than two years.

Rent-A-Center, a national chain that offers furniture, appliances and electronics on a rent-to-own basis, does not currently have a store in Lincoln. It had a location at Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th and Nebraska 2 that closed several years ago.