Retail Roundup: Omaha pet food store to open to Lincoln

If you've got a long dog or a fat cat -- or any other kind of dog or cat for that matter -- there's a new store coming to town you might want to check out.
Long Dog Fat Cat, an Omaha-based business that specializes in natural pet food, is planning its first store in Lincoln.
The location is under development in GlynOaks Plaza on South 84th Street, and General Manager Bob Sjostrom said it will likely open next spring.
"We've been looking at Lincoln for awhile," Sjostrom said, noting that the business has lots of customers from Lincoln who drive to one of its five Omaha-area locations.
Long Dog Fat Cat sells natural pet food, which Sjostrom called its "bread and butter," but it also offers natural treats such as dog birthday cakes and beef jerky. And the store offers grooming services and sells pet accessories, too, such as collars and leashes.
Owners Kazu Gotoh and Indre Seibutyte, who both came to the area as students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, started the business in 2009 after struggling to find natural pet food choices.
The Lincoln location will be the company's first outside the Omaha metro area.
"We're looking forward to trying our hand in Lincoln and seeing how we can help people there," Sjostrom said.
First Discount Tire location
The vacant lot at 5625 O St. where an old strip mall was torn down earlier this year apparently won't stay vacant for long.
A building permit filed last month indicates the site will be the new home of a Discount Tire store. The $950,000 permit shows the building will be about 10,000 square feet and contain both a tire showroom and an area for installation.
This would be the first store in Lincoln for the chain, which is based in Arizona and says it has more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. It has five stores in the Omaha area.
Company officials did not respond to an email seeking comment, so it's not clear when construction will start or when the store is likely to open.
New furniture store
A new furniture store has opened in a portion of the former Lincoln Lighting Center space at 40th and O streets.
Husker Sit N Sleep is based in Kearney, and the 40th and O store, which opened approximately two months ago, is its second location.
The store sells living room, dining room and bedroom furniture as well as accessories.
It says on its website that it specializes in selling "great quality furniture and mattresses for very affordable prices."
The biggest chains in Lincoln
Subway: 25 Lincoln locations
U-Stop: 22 Lincoln locations
Scooter's: 20 Lincoln locations
Casey's: 19 Lincoln locations
Amigos: 13 Lincoln locations
McDonald's: 13 Lincoln locations
Runza: 13 locations in Lincoln
Walgreens: 13 locations in Lincoln
Starbucks: 12 Lincoln locations
Valentino's: 11 Lincoln locations
Burger King: 9 Lincoln locations
Cost Cutters: 9 Lincoln locations
CVS: 9 Lincoln locations
Jimmy John's: 8 Lincoln locations
