Retail Roundup: Omaha pet food store to open to Lincoln

"We're looking forward to trying our hand in Lincoln and seeing how we can help people there," Sjostrom said.

First Discount Tire location

The vacant lot at 5625 O St. where an old strip mall was torn down earlier this year apparently won't stay vacant for long.

A building permit filed last month indicates the site will be the new home of a Discount Tire store. The $950,000 permit shows the building will be about 10,000 square feet and contain both a tire showroom and an area for installation.

This would be the first store in Lincoln for the chain, which is based in Arizona and says it has more than 1,000 stores in 35 states. It has five stores in the Omaha area.

Company officials did not respond to an email seeking comment, so it's not clear when construction will start or when the store is likely to open.

New furniture store

A new furniture store has opened in a portion of the former Lincoln Lighting Center space at 40th and O streets.

Husker Sit N Sleep is based in Kearney, and the 40th and O store, which opened approximately two months ago, is its second location.