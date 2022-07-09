Retail roundup: New Lincoln store offers pot-your-own-plant experience

The story of how Megan Connealy came to open up a plant and home decor store across the street from the Nebraska State Penitentiary revolves heavily around two events in February.

First, her husband, Devan, was completing remodeling work on a space in the former Burger King location at 14th Street and Pioneers Boulevard for a coffee shop. He told her he had always had the feeling that they should open some kind of business in the other side.

The second event was a trip to Texas after her husband finished the job in which they visited Magnolia, the company formed by Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame.

One of the things Connealy saw at Magnolia was a propagation wall, where plants were growing. The plants were just for decoration, but she thought it would be cool to have a wall like that with plants people could buy.

"I thought that would be really fun to create," she said. "It's an experience."

A propagation wall is one of the main features of Connealy's new store, Earth & Home.

The store, which opened Saturday, offers houseplants and plant accessories, home decor, candles and soaps.

Connealy, who doesn't have any formal background or experience in botany, said she comes from a family of green thumbs and has always had an interest in plants, something that really "bloomed" during the pandemic.

"Because of COVID, I took the time to really learn about them," she said.

Connealy also said she has lots of friends who are intimidated by houseplants, and she wanted to find a way to help them.

The store's "pot your own plant" feature, which allows customers to choose a cutting from the propagation wall that Connealy and her staff will put into a pot along with soil and nutrients, is perfect for those who want a plant, but don't really know how to go about buying one.

Earth & Home will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Husker attire now at SouthPointe

Alumni Hall Stores, the company that bought Husker Headquarters, has opened up a location at SouthPointe Pavilions.

The location that opened June 29 in a space next to Barnes & Noble is technically a relocation of the store that was in the Edgewood shopping center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Alumni Hall, which is based in Knoxville, Tennessee, specializes in selling college athletic apparel. It bought Husker Headquarters a year ago. In addition to the SouthPointe store, it has a store downtown at 1120 P St.

New store at Gateway

A women's clothing store called Daily Thread opened last month at Gateway Mall.

Minnesota-based Daily Thread describes itself as offering "affordable fashion everyday" for women in sizes ranging from extra small to 3X.

The company, which has stores almost exclusively in the Midwest, has been expanding rapidly, with the Lincoln store one of more than a dozen that's opened just in the past couple of months.