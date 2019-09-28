A new store has opened in University Place.
Polka Dot Boutique, which sells women's clothing, accessories and other items, opened right after Labor Day at 2719 N. 48th St.
Polka Dot Boutique shares space with House of Reitz, a vintage furniture and housewares store that opened last year.
Lincoln native Melissa Norman-Brown opened the store after working in retail for a number of years.
In for a dollar
Family Dollar had a grand reopening ceremony Saturday for its remodeled Lincoln store at 2541 N. 11th St.
The company said the remodeled store has additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items. In addition, the store now offers $1 merchandise from its sister store, Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree, which owns both store brands, announced in March that it planned to renovate at least 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year. The company also said it would convert 200 Family Dollar locations to Dollar Tree stores and close nearly 400 underperforming locations. However, the retailer said it also plans to open 500 new locations this year.
Dollar Tree opened two new stores in Lincoln last year and is planning to open another one this year at Edgewood Shopping Center, which will give it six local locations. There are four Family Dollar stores in Lincoln.
Sprucing up Sam's Club
Sam's Club is planning a remodel of its store near 84th Street and Nebraska 2.
The warehouse club filed a $1.4 million building permit earlier this month that said it is for a remodel "to meet new company standards."
No other specifics were given, and Sam's Club did not respond to a request for more information about the work.
Another Shopko Optical planned
Though an official announcement has not been made, it appears Shopko Optical is planning a second location in north Lincoln.
A $150,000 building permit was filed last month for a Shopko Optical location at 5100 N. 27th St., which is in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center.
Shopko earlier this year had filed permits for Shopko Optical stores at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and at Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2. The 27th and Pine Lake location opened in June, but it appears plans for the Edgewood location were scuttled.
Shopko Optical still operates inside the former Shopko store at 66th and O streets, but that location likely will close when the North 27th location opens.