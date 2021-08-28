 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Retail roundup: It's not too early for Halloween stores in Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story
RETAIL ROUNDUP

Retail roundup: It's not too early for Halloween stores in Lincoln

  • 0
spirit halloween

This Spirit Halloween store at Van Dorn Plaza is one of two that have opened in Lincoln.

 Matt Olberding

Halloween is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to start buying supplies, right?

Well, Spirit Halloween thinks you're ready, which is why it has already opened seasonal stores across the country, including two in Lincoln.

The vast amount of empty retail space in Lincoln meant Spirit Halloween had plenty to choose from for both north and south locations.

The company opened its north store in the former Gordman's space at 5050 N. 27th St., while its south store is located in the former Hobby Lobby space at 2600 S. 48th St.

Both stores are open Monday-Friday 11 a.m-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays noon-6 p.m.

Lincoln's Husker Headquarters has new owner

Shopko Optical adding locations

Shopko may be gone, but its optical centers continue to expand.

The only part of the former big-box chain that remains, its Shopko Optical centers, has announced plans for additional stores in Nebraska, including one in Lincoln.

The Lincoln location will be at 1801 N. 84th St., which is at about 84th Street and Lexington Avenue. It is expected to open in November. It will be the third Shopko Optical in Lincoln.

The location planned for Hastings also will open in November.

Walmart plans major work at one of its Lincoln stores

Dollar Tree eyes northwest location

It looks like the residents of northwest Lincoln will be adding to their limited retail options.

Dollar Tree has filed a building permit for construction of a new store at 1520 N.W. 50th St.

According to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office's map, the property where the store will be built is just north of the new Lincoln Northwest High School that's under construction at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.

It will be the seventh Lincoln location for Dollar Tree, which is known for selling nearly all its items for $1.

Standalone Hy-Vee liquor store to set up shop on North 27th Street

Auto Zone opens new store

Auto Zone's newest Lincoln store is now open.

The store at 2744 S. Ninth St, essentially at the intersection of Ninth, 10th and Van Dorn streets, opened earlier this month.

It is the auto parts chain's fifth location in the city.

Gateway adding several Lincoln-based tenants to its mix

When will Ross open?

Ross Dress for Less appears to be getting close to opening its first location in Lincoln.

Signs are up at the location at Gateway Mall, and it has been advertising for employees for several weeks.

However, there is no mention of the store on the chain's website or its social media pages, and the company has not responded to requests for comment.

Officials from Gateway also said they do not know when the store will open.

Ross sells discounted clothing and home goods, and is similar to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Make sure you hone these skills employers are looking for

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award
Local Business News

Lincoln's Telegraph District wins award

  • Updated

Developers Nelnet and Speedway were honored at the Commercial Real Estate Summit in Omaha. The project has revitalized the former Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph campus at 21st, L and K streets, as well as other areas north of there.

Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach
Local Business News

Lincoln-based Ameritas sued over 2019 data breach

  • Updated

Cynthia Weisenberger's attorney, Vince Powers, said in the past two years, she's experienced a "slew of harms," including the loss of $280 due to fraudulent activity on her Amazon account. Her bank had to replace her credit cards four times due to fraudulent charges and two of her email accounts were compromised.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News