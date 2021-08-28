Retail roundup: It's not too early for Halloween stores in Lincoln

Halloween is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to start buying supplies, right?
Well, Spirit Halloween thinks you're ready, which is why it has already opened seasonal stores across the country, including two in Lincoln.
The vast amount of empty retail space in Lincoln meant Spirit Halloween had plenty to choose from for both north and south locations.
The company opened its north store in the former Gordman's space at 5050 N. 27th St., while its south store is located in the former Hobby Lobby space at 2600 S. 48th St.
Both stores are open Monday-Friday 11 a.m-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays noon-6 p.m.
Shopko Optical adding locations
Shopko may be gone, but its optical centers continue to expand.
The only part of the former big-box chain that remains, its Shopko Optical centers, has announced plans for additional stores in Nebraska, including one in Lincoln.
The Lincoln location will be at 1801 N. 84th St., which is at about 84th Street and Lexington Avenue. It is expected to open in November. It will be the third Shopko Optical in Lincoln.
The location planned for Hastings also will open in November.
Dollar Tree eyes northwest location
It looks like the residents of northwest Lincoln will be adding to their limited retail options.
Dollar Tree has filed a building permit for construction of a new store at 1520 N.W. 50th St.
According to the Lancaster County Assessor's Office's map, the property where the store will be built is just north of the new Lincoln Northwest High School that's under construction at Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.
It will be the seventh Lincoln location for Dollar Tree, which is known for selling nearly all its items for $1.
Auto Zone opens new store
Auto Zone's newest Lincoln store is now open.
The store at 2744 S. Ninth St, essentially at the intersection of Ninth, 10th and Van Dorn streets, opened earlier this month.
It is the auto parts chain's fifth location in the city.
When will Ross open?
Ross Dress for Less appears to be getting close to opening its first location in Lincoln.
Signs are up at the location at Gateway Mall, and it has been advertising for employees for several weeks.
However, there is no mention of the store on the chain's website or its social media pages, and the company has not responded to requests for comment.
Officials from Gateway also said they do not know when the store will open.
Ross sells discounted clothing and home goods, and is similar to Marshalls and T.J. Maxx.
