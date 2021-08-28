Retail roundup: It's not too early for Halloween stores in Lincoln

Halloween is still more than two months away, but it's never too early to start buying supplies, right?

Well, Spirit Halloween thinks you're ready, which is why it has already opened seasonal stores across the country, including two in Lincoln.

The vast amount of empty retail space in Lincoln meant Spirit Halloween had plenty to choose from for both north and south locations.

The company opened its north store in the former Gordman's space at 5050 N. 27th St., while its south store is located in the former Hobby Lobby space at 2600 S. 48th St.

Both stores are open Monday-Friday 11 a.m-7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays noon-6 p.m.

Shopko Optical adding locations

Shopko may be gone, but its optical centers continue to expand.

The only part of the former big-box chain that remains, its Shopko Optical centers, has announced plans for additional stores in Nebraska, including one in Lincoln.

The Lincoln location will be at 1801 N. 84th St., which is at about 84th Street and Lexington Avenue. It is expected to open in November. It will be the third Shopko Optical in Lincoln.