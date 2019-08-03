Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna recently lost one of its biggest tenants, as Forever 21 closed earlier this summer.
But the mall already has big plans for the space.
Mall owner Rod Yates said the space will be transformed into an Adidas "stadium" store.
What does that mean? According to Yates, it's a "store that offers an industrial-oriented space with stadium-like features."
The stadium theme will continue outside the store, with an adjacent area including artificial turf, soccer goals and stadium seats.
Yates said Adidas is planning to open the store, which will be more than triple the size of its existing store at the mall, sometime in the fourth quarter of the year.
The Adidas expansion is one of many things happening at the mall in the next few months.
Yates said a new 40,000-square-foot TJ Maxx-HomeGoods combo store is scheduled to open Aug. 25.
Vineyard Vines, a high-end clothing store, opened Friday, and two high-end shoe brands, Sperry Top Sider and Merrell, both plan to open stores at the mall in October.
Also coming in October is an as-yet-unnamed "new-to-market" tenant that will fill space that is soon to be vacated by DressBarn, which is going out of business. The name of the tenant should be announced later this month.
Also likely coming later this month will be the name of the tenant that will fill the space occupied by the current Adidas store. Yates said it's a brand that will be new to the Midwest.
Adding 'Spirit' to the market
Some of Lincoln's vacant retail storefronts are going to get a temporary infusion of "Spirit."
That's because Spirit Halloween, the company known for opening hundreds of seasonal pop-up stores across the U.S. in the late summer and early fall appears to have big plans for Lincoln.
It looks like the retailer will be opening at least three stores here. The first one will open Aug. 12 in the former Gap store at SouthPointe Pavilions, according to Spirit Halloween's website.
That's the only Lincoln store listed there, but there are signs up advertising stores in at least two other locations, the former Toys 'R' Us space at 5220 N. 27th St. and the former Sears store at Gateway Mall.
Spirit Halloween stores typically open in late August or early September and stay open until or a few days past Halloween.
Shopko opens first eye location
Shopko Optical has opened one of its standalone stores in Lincoln.
The location opened earlier this summer at 2801 Pine Lake Road Suite J.
Another Shopko Optical location continues to operate in the former Shopko space at 4200 S. 27th St. It's unclear what the long-term plans are for that location.
New life for old Shopko buildings
Speaking of Shopko, several of its former buildings in Nebraska are finding new life.
The Journal Star has reported on the plans for two of the four former Shopkos in Lincoln. The one at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road is being remodeled into Lincoln's first At Home location. The one at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway will become a warehouse for Menards and will also have storage space that will be open to the public.
HyVee in May confirmed to the West Point News that it plans to open a store in the 33,000-square-foot former Shopko Hometown in that town about 80 miles north of Lincoln, although it did not offer a timeline.
The former Shopko Hometown store in Plattsmouth also will be filled with a new tenant.
The Plattsmouth Journal on Monday reported that the building was sold July 19 to a local company, Keeler & Associates, that helps employers administer their employee benefits. Owner Doug Keeler told the newspaper that the company will use 20,000 square feet in the 46,000-square-foot building for a call center and lease the remaining space out to other tenants.