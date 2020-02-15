Retail Roundup: Another downtown Lincoln clothing store to open

The former Post & Nickel space at 14th and P streets is now fully leased.

Madida Clothing announced on Facebook last month that it will be joining lululemon and Chase in the space that had hosted the Post & Nickel for more than half a decade. The post said it will open sometime this month.

Madida is a women's clothing boutique based in Waterloo, Nebraska. It has one store in Omaha, in the Shops of Legacy near 168th Street and West Center Road. The store's name comes from the first names of its owners, Madison Novak and Amanda Diekman.

Formal wear on O Street

Madida isn't the only new clothing store coming to downtown.

Shannon Suits and Tuxedos opened last week in a remodeled space at 1630 O St.

The store, which rents men's suits and tuxedos, had been located at Gateway Mall for a decade. It is owned by Andrew Shannon.

New name for gadget repair store

The owner of a couple of stores in town that fix electronics has announced a name change.

Hyle Erwin said in an email to the Journal Star that his two iRepair Smartphones stores in Lincoln are now called UBreakifix.