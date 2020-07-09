You are the owner of this article.
Restaurant among three new SouthPointe tenants
Restaurant among three new SouthPointe tenants

Versona

Versona, which opened in May, and Sephora, which opened in June, are among the new tenants at SouthPointe Pavilions.

 Robin Eschliman, courtesy photo

SouthPointe Pavilions has announced the addition of three new tenants.

Two of the tenants had previously been confirmed by mall management and have now opened.

Versona, an apparel, jewelry and accessories brand with a unique approach to fashion, opened its first Lincoln location on May 21, next to Bath & Body Works.

Beauty products retailer Sephora opened its first standalone Lincoln store June 20 next door to Versona. Sephora has another location inside JC Penney at Gateway Mall.

Part of SouthPointe Pavilions parking garage finally open

The third tenant is Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen, an Omaha-area casual restaurant that plans to open in September in a 5,300-square-foot space on the north side of the property.

“We chose SouthPointe Pavilions for two main reasons,” said Jason Kuhr, owner of Ollie & Hobbes. “First, it’s a great location in a busy and growing part of Lincoln. Second, the reputation it has built over the years, and what they are working on for the future. SouthPointe continues to be the premier shopping and dining center in Lincoln and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Ollie & Hobbes has a location in Papillion near 84th Street and Nebraska 370.

-- Matt Olberding

