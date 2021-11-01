Residents worry 156-unit apartment project at 22nd and Q would decrease neighborhood diversity

Residents living near a proposed 156-unit apartment complex at 22nd and P streets planned by Assurity Life Insurance told the Lincoln City Council on Monday they worry the project would decrease the diversity and inclusiveness of the neighborhood.
“We moved here seeking a more diverse and inclusive place,” said Randy Ernst, who said the affordable housing requirements made for a “wonderful and rich diversity” in the area.
With this project, he said, just 15 of the apartments will be affordable.
“This change was not welcome and does nothing to further diversity,” he said.
Justin Klemsz said he worries about increased traffic.
“If this project happens I’m very concerned biking or walking to school or work will no longer be safe for my family,” he said.
Assurity is seeking waivers to zoning requirements regarding density, height restrictions and front-yard setbacks for the housing project near its headquarters at 21st and Q streets.
The apartment complex would be built on about 2 acres on the block bounded by 22nd, 23rd, P and Q streets and would include three buildings built in a U shape around a central area that would include apartment amenities, including a swimming pool.
The buildings would be of varying heights, with a four-story building on the south, a three-story building to the east and a two-story building on the north that would include some two-story townhome units.
The four-story building also would have a community meeting space on its first floor. The complex would be oriented toward Union Plaza, the park along the east edge of Antelope Creek.
The height waiver would allow developers to build a 50-foot apartment building on the southern half of the block. The height restriction is 45 feet.
The density waiver — a concern of many of the speakers Monday — would allow for 156 dwelling units, instead of the 90 that current zoning allows. The original plans were for 128 units, but Assurity bought a seven-plex on one end of the property that was more expensive than it had anticipated, said Brett West, Assurity's senior director of real estate development.
Tom Randa, director of the Good Neighbor Community Center, said he and all the cultural centers in Lincoln support the project because it offered a good opportunity for the culture centers to partner with a developer on affordable housing.
They applied for and got a $500,000 grant that will allow the project to include about 15 affordable housing units.
The project would include underground parking, which would be accessible from an alley between P and Q streets from 22nd Street to 23rd Street.
Several speakers said they didn’t think Assurity has communicated with residents living in the area very well, but West said Assurity has been open and willing to talk to anyone about the project.
The company switched the entrance to the underground parking because of neighborhood concerns, he said, and told city officials it would dedicate $400,000 in tax-increment financing to create bike lanes connecting to its properties.
Partnering with the cultural centers for the affordable housing grant is an effort to be inclusive, West said, and the project will have a community room open to those cultural centers. The idea is to get people to move close to downtown, fall in love with the neighborhood and, perhaps, buy homes there.
“Our whole idea is to hopefully make it an inclusive place,” he said.