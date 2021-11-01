Residents worry 156-unit apartment project at 22nd and Q would decrease neighborhood diversity

The buildings would be of varying heights, with a four-story building on the south, a three-story building to the east and a two-story building on the north that would include some two-story townhome units.

The four-story building also would have a community meeting space on its first floor. The complex would be oriented toward Union Plaza, the park along the east edge of Antelope Creek.

The height waiver would allow developers to build a 50-foot apartment building on the southern half of the block. The height restriction is 45 feet.

The density waiver — a concern of many of the speakers Monday — would allow for 156 dwelling units, instead of the 90 that current zoning allows. The original plans were for 128 units, but Assurity bought a seven-plex on one end of the property that was more expensive than it had anticipated, said Brett West, Assurity's senior director of real estate development.

Tom Randa, director of the Good Neighbor Community Center, said he and all the cultural centers in Lincoln support the project because it offered a good opportunity for the culture centers to partner with a developer on affordable housing.

They applied for and got a $500,000 grant that will allow the project to include about 15 affordable housing units.