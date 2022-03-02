Residents again oppose apartment proposal near 98th and O streets

For the second time in just a few months, residents of Waterford Estates are expressing opposition to a proposed apartment complex in their neighborhood.

Aristos Apartments wants to build a 505-unit complex at approximately 98th Street and Boathouse Road, which is a few blocks north of the intersection of 98th and O streets. The plan also includes 48,000 square feet of commercial space on the site, which is roughly 24 acres.

Ann Post, an attorney representing the developer, said plans are for a "luxury, resort-style apartment community" that would have ample green space and parking.

Aristos is currently building an apartment complex near 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road, and Post said plans are for a similar development at Waterford Estates.

Construction of the project would likely not begin until 2024, and it would be built in three to four phases, Post said, with full buildout likely taking 8-10 years.

The apartment complex is the second to be proposed in the past few months in the area, which currently contains only single-family homes and town homes.

Residents showed up at City Council meetings in January to oppose a 462-unit apartment complex proposed near 105th and O streets.

The council approved a special permit for that complex, and residents have threatened to go to court.

Regarding the Aristos proposal, only one neighbor testified Wednesday, although about two dozen people sent emails in opposition to the Planning Commission.

Most of the complaints focused on the potential for additional traffic, although people also mentioned concerns about potential declines in property values and the height of the proposed apartment buildings. Some simply said they don't think apartments are appropriate in the neighborhood.

Travis Suckstorf, the one person who testified Wednesday, lives across the street from the proposed development and said he's concerned about people living in upper-floor apartments being able to see into his home, calling it "incredibly intrusive."

He said that when he built his house, he was told the land where the apartment complex is proposed was going to be commercial development, such as retail stores.

The neighbors' concerns did not sway members of the Planning Commission, who voted unanimously to approve both a zoning change and a use permit for the project.

Commissioner Tracy Corr said she's been "taken aback" by the strong opposition to apartments expressed at recent meetings.

"A successful development has all housing types," she said.

Neighbors will get another chance to air their concerns when the plan goes to the City Council in a few weeks.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.