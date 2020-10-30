Residential portion of Lincoln's Telegraph District making progress

The partnership developing the Telegraph District has opened one apartment building, has another nearing completion and is getting ready to start on a third.
Telegraph Flats opened in August and is steadily filling up with tenants.
The four-story building that runs the length of 20th Street between M and N streets has retail and restaurant space on the north and south ends as well as 98 apartments, of which about a quarter have been rented thus far, officials with the Telegraph District have said.
Telegraph Flats is the first residential building to open in the mixed-use development east of downtown as part of Phase 2 of the $72 million project.
Telegraph Lofts East, on the southeast corner of 21st and N streets, is finishing up construction and is scheduled to open in January. The five-story building has restaurant and retail space on the first floor, while the upper floors are separated into commercial office space on one side and 60 apartments on the other.
Construction is scheduled to start yet this year on a sister building, Telegraph Lofts West, which will be built on the southwest corner of 21st and N.
Like the other two buildings, it will have first-floor retail space. On one wing, it will have four floors of apartments containing 36 total units. On the other wing, there will be three floors of commercial space. It's scheduled to open in the summer of 2022.
"We are excited with the progress of the Telegraph District development," said Ben Kiser, a spokesman for Nelnet, which is developing the project along with Speedway Properties.
"We have had a lot of interest in these buildings and are actively leasing apartments, retail and office spaces," he said.
In addition to the residents now living at Telegraph Flats, Kiser said the developers have signed up two commercial tenants.
Keating O'Gara Law has signed a lease to occupy the top floor of the commercial space in Telegraph Lofts East, he said. The other tenant is Omaha-based architecture and design firm Schemmer, which will move its Lincoln office next door to Lotus House of Yoga in the redeveloped building at 333 S. 21st St.
They will join other Telegraph District tenants that include offices for Nelnet and Allo Communication, the headquarters of New Generation Construction, and locations for Subway and The Mill Coffee & Tea.
Another mostly residential building, Telegraph Lofts South, is planned as part of a third phase, but there is no current timetable for construction.
"As we welcome more and more residents and businesses to the area, we are getting closer to fulfilling our vision of a vibrant district on the east side of downtown for Lincolnites to live, work and play," Kiser said.
Photos: New construction in Lincoln
Holiday Inn Express
VA Clinic
Antelope Tower
Mourning Hope Grief Center
State office building
Lincoln sports complex
Campion project
300 N. 48th Street
Gold's Galleria
Madonna New Patient Wing
Wesleyan theatre
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Lied Place Residences
Bryan Physician Network
New football complex
Sun Valley Lanes
Telegraph Flats
SCC renovations
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
Kindler Hotel
Lancaster Event Center
Olsson
Eastmont
Lincoln Children's Zoo
The Stack Lofts
Ninth & O development
Prison Open House
Wilderness Nature Camp
Great Plains Beef
14th and N
Southpointe garage
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.