Residential portion of Lincoln's Telegraph District making progress

The partnership developing the Telegraph District has opened one apartment building, has another nearing completion and is getting ready to start on a third.

Telegraph Flats opened in August and is steadily filling up with tenants.

The four-story building that runs the length of 20th Street between M and N streets has retail and restaurant space on the north and south ends as well as 98 apartments, of which about a quarter have been rented thus far, officials with the Telegraph District have said.

Telegraph Flats is the first residential building to open in the mixed-use development east of downtown as part of Phase 2 of the $72 million project.

Telegraph Lofts East, on the southeast corner of 21st and N streets, is finishing up construction and is scheduled to open in January. The five-story building has restaurant and retail space on the first floor, while the upper floors are separated into commercial office space on one side and 60 apartments on the other.

Construction is scheduled to start yet this year on a sister building, Telegraph Lofts West, which will be built on the southwest corner of 21st and N.