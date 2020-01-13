Report: Still cheaper to buy than rent in Lincoln

Despite continually rising home prices, it’s still cheaper to buy a house than to rent in Lancaster County.

That’s the conclusion of ATTOM Data Solutions’ 2020 Rental Affordability Report, which looked at 855 counties across the U.S. that had enough home sales to qualify for its analysis.

The median home price in Lancaster County from January-November was $180,000, according to the report, while the average monthly rent for a three-bedroom apartment was $1,316.

Based on the average weekly earnings of local workers, that three-bedroom apartment would cost them 35.2% of their income, slightly less than the national average of 37.6%.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of the four Nebraska counties included in the report, it is cheaper to own than rent in Douglas, Hall and Lancaster counties. But, in Sarpy County, where the median home price is $200,000, it was cheaper to rent than own a house.

Nationally, owning is cheaper than buying in 53% of the counties studied, according to the report.