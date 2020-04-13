You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Report: Nebraska lost $63 million in March because of COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Report: Nebraska lost $63 million in March because of COVID-19

From the Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby series

In March alone, Nebraska's economy is estimated to have taken a more than $63 million hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

That's the conclusion of a report released Monday by two Nebraska economists in conjunction with the Platte Institute, a Nebraska government-policy think tank.

The report, prepared by Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss and Scott Strain, senior economist at Goss & Associates and an adjunct professor at the College of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, estimates that Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income.

Biz bits: How low will the Nebraska economy go?

The report also estimates the state lost more than $3.1 million in state and local tax collections.

The report used modeling software to estimate the impacts because very little hard data is available yet. For example, March unemployment data for Nebraska won't be released until Friday.

The report estimates that the state's unemployment rate increased nearly 1 percentage point in March, which would be the second-lowest increase in the country, trailing only Pennsylvania.

Since March 14, Nebraska has seen nearly 67,000 new claims for unemployment.

The report did not take into account any potential stimulus money that businesses or individuals in the state may receive from the federal government.

Nebraska shatters unemployment claims record set last week

Sen. Deb Fischer said in a news release Monday that as of April 7, nearly 8,000 small businesses in Nebraska had applied for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration totaling about $1.5 billion.

Sarah Curry, policy director for the Platte Institute, said in a letter accompanying the report that the "major impact" of the virus on Nebraska's economy is likely to be in April, and that the group plans to update the report as more economic data becomes available.

Unemployment claims continue to soar
Demand for emergency Small Business Adminstation loans strong among Lincoln businesses
State, national economy 'needs a vaccine,' experts say

Photos: The scene in Lincoln

Ernie Goss

Ernie Goss, Creighton University economics professor

 COURTESY PHOTO

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News