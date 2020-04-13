Report: Nebraska lost $63 million in March because of COVID-19

In March alone, Nebraska's economy is estimated to have taken a more than $63 million hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
That's the conclusion of a report released Monday by two Nebraska economists in conjunction with the Platte Institute, a Nebraska government-policy think tank.
The report, prepared by Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss and Scott Strain, senior economist at Goss & Associates and an adjunct professor at the College of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, estimates that Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income.
The report also estimates the state lost more than $3.1 million in state and local tax collections.
The report used modeling software to estimate the impacts because very little hard data is available yet. For example, March unemployment data for Nebraska won't be released until Friday.
The report estimates that the state's unemployment rate increased nearly 1 percentage point in March, which would be the second-lowest increase in the country, trailing only Pennsylvania.
Since March 14, Nebraska has seen nearly 67,000 new claims for unemployment.
The report did not take into account any potential stimulus money that businesses or individuals in the state may receive from the federal government.
Sen. Deb Fischer said in a news release Monday that as of April 7, nearly 8,000 small businesses in Nebraska had applied for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration totaling about $1.5 billion.
Sarah Curry, policy director for the Platte Institute, said in a letter accompanying the report that the "major impact" of the virus on Nebraska's economy is likely to be in April, and that the group plans to update the report as more economic data becomes available.
