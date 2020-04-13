Report: Nebraska lost $63 million in March because of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In March alone, Nebraska's economy is estimated to have taken a more than $63 million hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

That's the conclusion of a report released Monday by two Nebraska economists in conjunction with the Platte Institute, a Nebraska government-policy think tank.

The report, prepared by Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss and Scott Strain, senior economist at Goss & Associates and an adjunct professor at the College of Business Administration at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, estimates that Nebraska lost more than 6,400 jobs in March, $17.2 million in wages and $2.2 million in self-employment income.

The report also estimates the state lost more than $3.1 million in state and local tax collections.

The report used modeling software to estimate the impacts because very little hard data is available yet. For example, March unemployment data for Nebraska won't be released until Friday.

The report estimates that the state's unemployment rate increased nearly 1 percentage point in March, which would be the second-lowest increase in the country, trailing only Pennsylvania.