Report: Nebraska hospitals provided $1.4B in community benefits in 2020

Bryan East renovations

Nebraska hospitals, which include Bryan East Campus, contributed nearly $1.4 billion in community benefits in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

Nebraska hospitals contributed nearly $1.4 billion in community benefits in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.

The report, from the Nebraska Hospital Association, included responses from 70 of the organization's 92 member hospitals, including all of the largest ones.

It showed that those hospitals collectively shouldered about $737 million in charity care and unreimbursed care provided to Medicare and Medicaid recipients, which accounted for the more than half of the community benefit amount. They also had to write off $186 million in bad debt.

Those amounts, however, were smaller than in previous years.

For example, the bad debt total was at its lowest level since at least 2014, while the last time hospitals had a higher amount of unreimbursed care was in 2016.

Brian Noonan, a spokesman for the hospital association, said those numbers were lower primarily due to federal dollars made available to pay for uninsured patients, reduced non-COVID-19 patient volumes and Medicaid not booting anyone off of its coverage rolls during the pandemic.

The federal aid has helped many of the state's hospitals keep their finances in the black in the face of rising costs and more and more people unable to pay their hospital bills.

Kelly Nielsen, a division vice president for CHI Health, said the health system had 320,000 patients last year who were uninsured or underinsured, the most in its history.

"That financial relief was a lifeline for so many," she said.

However, that money is starting to dry up, and hospitals are starting to feel the effects, especially with costs rising much faster than increases in insurance reimbursement.

Ivan Mitchell, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, said the hospital had a "very good last year," but so far this year has had negative margins.

"Unless these costs are somehow reined in, it's going to be very difficult for hospitals and health systems in the future," he said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

