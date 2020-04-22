You are the owner of this article.
Report: Nebraska economy has taken $834M hit from COVID-19
Report: Nebraska economy has taken $834M hit from COVID-19

UNL construction

Construction continues Monday near the Scott Engineering Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

An updated report shows the state's economy is taking a severe hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

New estimates from economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain show that Nebraska has so far lost more than $834 million in economic activity as a result of COVID-19.

The figures, published in the new Platte Institute report, "The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on Nebraska's Economy: Second Cut, are based only on data through April 4. A version of the report released last week had estimated a $63 million loss in March.

The Platte Institute said total losses are expected to keep climbing and it will continue to release updated figures as new data becomes available.

The report estimates 96,147 job losses in Nebraska through early April, resulting in a loss of more than a quarter of a billion dollars in wages and salaries, and more than $30 million in self-employment income. These figures do not account for federal money that has come into the state through COVID-19 relief programs.

As of last week, more than 80,000 people had filed initial unemployment claims in the past month, and the state unemployment rate for March grew to 4.2%, its largest one-month gain in records that go back to 1976.

 Among other highlights of the report:

-- Nebraska state and local sales tax receipts are estimated to have declined by $13.6 million through April 4. State personal and corporate income tax receipts are estimated to have declined $11.7 million over the same period, and local property tax collections are estimated to have declined by nearly $17.7 million.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

