Report: Nebraska ag exports hit decade low in 2019

Corn was responsible for almost the entire drop in exports, falling $500 million, or 35%, compared with 2018. However, that came after the state had seen a 42% increase in corn exports in 2018 compared with 2017. There was a small decline in beef exports.

Pork, soybeans and wheat saw the largest year-over-year export gains. All were up more than 10% in 2019.

The good news is that 2020 is shaping up to be slightly better than 2019. Through the first nine months of the year, exports are up 2% compared with the same period in 2019.

"For Nebraska, I'd expect in 2020 a little better performance than we had in 2019," Rempe said.

He also said the outlook is good for 2021, with potential booms in corn and soybeans.

New Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said it's "critical" for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to help expand markets for the state's agricultural exports.