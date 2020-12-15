Report: Nebraska ag exports hit decade low in 2019

Before COVID-19, agricultural exports in Nebraska were already on a pretty steep slide.
In 2019, Nebraska exported about $6.3 billion worth of agricultural goods, according to a report from the Nebraska Farm Bureau released Tuesday.
Not only was that down more than $500 million from 2018, it was the lowest total since 2010.
Nebraska Farm Bureau Senior Economist Jay Rempe said there were a few reasons for that.
One was the value of the dollar, which was fairly high in 2019. Whenever the dollar's value is higher, it makes American products less competitive on price, Rempe said.
Trade policies instituted by President Donald Trump's administration also played a role in the export decline, Rempe said.
For example, the withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership caused beef exports to Japan to plummet, although Rempe said those exports have resumed now that the U.S. negotiated a separate trade agreement with Japan late last year.
The other policy issue hurting exports was retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. goods by China as part of an ongoing trade war. For example, Nebraska ag exports to China dropped to $635 million in 2019, according to the state Farm Bureau's report. That number was close to $1 billion in 2018.
Corn was responsible for almost the entire drop in exports, falling $500 million, or 35%, compared with 2018. However, that came after the state had seen a 42% increase in corn exports in 2018 compared with 2017. There was a small decline in beef exports.
Pork, soybeans and wheat saw the largest year-over-year export gains. All were up more than 10% in 2019.
The good news is that 2020 is shaping up to be slightly better than 2019. Through the first nine months of the year, exports are up 2% compared with the same period in 2019.
"For Nebraska, I'd expect in 2020 a little better performance than we had in 2019," Rempe said.
He also said the outlook is good for 2021, with potential booms in corn and soybeans.
New Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said it's "critical" for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to help expand markets for the state's agricultural exports.
McHargue highlighted a number of policy actions the group wants to see the administration and Congress take on trade. They include fully enforcing the U.S. China Phase One Trade Agreement that obligates China to purchase up to $36.5 billion in U.S. agriculture products in 2020 and $80 billion in total over the next two years, Congressional reauthorization of Trade Promotion Authority for the president and reestablishing the World Trade Organization's appellate body that hears trade disputes.
