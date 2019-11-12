The percentage of people behind on their mortgages hit two-decade lows across much of the country in August, but not in Nebraska.
According to a report released Tuesday by real estate data firm CoreLogic, Nebraska was one of five states to see its delinquency rate rise during the month compared with a year ago.
According to the report, the mortgage delinquency rate was 3.2% in the state in August, up from 3.1% in August of last year. Nebraska also saw a slight rise in its serious delinquency rate, which measures mortgages that are 90 days or more past due.
The foreclosure rate in August was 0.2%, the same as last year.
Iowa had the highest increase in delinquency rate, at 0.2 percentage points, while Minnesota, Wisconsin and Rhode Island all joined Nebraska with a 0.1 percentage point increase.
Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in a news release that mortgage delinquencies are often triggered by job losses, which may be why Nebraska and the other states saw an increase.
"The rise in overall delinquency in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin coincided with a rise in state unemployment rates between August 2018 and August 2019, Nothaft said in the release.”
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate was 3.1% in August, up from 2.7% in August 2018.
The Lincoln area fared better, according to the report. Its delinquency rate was 2.3% in August, same as a year ago, while its serious delinquency and foreclosure rates both declined by 0.1 percentage points.
Nationally, CoreLogic said both the overall delinquency rate and the foreclosure rate are at their lowest levels since at least 1999.