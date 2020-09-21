 Skip to main content
Report: Bed Bath & Beyond closing north Lincoln store
Bed Bath & Beyond - September

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its north Lincoln location, shown here on the far right in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center.

 Journal Star file photo

Bed Bath & Beyond apparently plans to close its north Lincoln store.

USA Today reported Friday that the home goods retailer has identified 63 locations that it will close by the end of the year. One of those, according to the newspaper, is the store at 5040 N. 27th St. in Lincoln.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not announce the store closings on its website, and officials from the company could not immediately be reached Monday morning.

According to the USA Today story, the north Lincoln location is the only Bed Bath & Beyond store slated for closure in Nebraska. The chain has another store at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road and also has stores in Omaha, Papillion and Grand Island.

The company in July had announced plans to close up to 200 stores over the next two years, largely because of sales declines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest retailer to announce plans to close local stores. Others that either have closed or are in the process of closing Lincoln stores this year are Pier 1, Gordmans, Catherines, Lane Bryant, Jos. A Bank and Justice.

The Bed Bath & Beyond closing will create another vacancy in the Lincoln Crossing shopping center, which is home to the vacant Gordmans store as well as a former Toys R Us store that closed more than two years ago.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

