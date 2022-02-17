Renovation of Dairy House block in Lincoln moves into second phase

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Twelve years ago Telesis Inc. — the parent company of Lazlo’s restaurants and Empyrean Brewing Co. — bought the Meadow Gold plant at 726 L St. and renovated two sections of what’s become known as the Dairy House block.

The renovated sections on the northwest corner of the block became the home of Data Security Inc., which makes machines that safely destroy hard drives and electronic devices. It was the first phase of a four-phase plan to renovate the entire block.

The second phase is getting underway now.

The dozen or so buildings on the block between Seventh, Eighth, L and M streets comprised one of the oldest industrial plants in Lincoln, where Meadow Gold made its dairy products for decades until the owner, Dean Foods, announced plans to close it in 2009.

Telesis bought the 174,000 square feet of space and, in addition to renovating the first two buildings for Data Security, installed a geothermal heating-and-cooling system and 940 solar panels with the goal of having a net energy footprint of zero.

On Monday, the City Council gave its nod to an amendment of the four phases that includes a slightly different second phase: renovating three buildings facing N Street into commercial office space for Data Security.

Phases 3 and 4 — which the company hopes to complete by 2030 — include renovating 24,290 square feet on the southeast end for a brew house for Empyrean Brewing Co., and redeveloping the southwest corner of the block into a four-story mixed-use residential complex with 30-35 studio and one-bedroom apartments and commercial space on the first floor.

The new plan increases tax-increment financing for the entire project to $1.5 million. TIF allows developers to use future property taxes that a redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs.

The first phase used about $352,000 in TIF funds, and the second phase will use about $315,000. That leaves roughly $500,000 in TIF for the remaining two phases.

