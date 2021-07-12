Renovation of 1960s luxury downtown high rise will use tax-increment financing

Restoring Lincoln’s first downtown high-rise apartment at 13th Street and Lincoln Mall to its 1963 glory -- minus the bomb shelter -- will include the use of more than $1 million in tax-increment financing.
The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved amending two redevelopment plans -- for Lincoln Center and the South of Downtown -- to add the Sky Park Apartments redevelopment project at 1301 Lincoln Mall.
“We think it’s an opportunity to bring a building back to what it was in the 1960s, maybe without the bomb shelter,” said the city's Urban Development Director Dan Marvin.
The project will cost more than $13 million, including $1.4 million to $1.8 million in 20-year TIF, though final amounts will be determined in a redevelopment agreement.
To help offset any potential loss of affordable housing in the area, the redevelopment plan will include developing a “rental rehab housing improvement program” using TIF to help rehab other apartments in the area or replace them with other affordable housing.
The 12-story high-rise, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is one one of the tallest buildings in Lincoln on the historic register, second only to the state capitol.
In the 1960s, it was the first of its kind in a downtown that today is flush with luxury high-rises.
In recent years, it has fallen into disrepair, but in 1963, the “tower of gracious living” boasted “a world where living is relaxed, unhurried, serene ... a calm gracious atmosphere which is not without the thrilling tingle of excitement for those who share in its luxurious appointments.”
It had a dry sauna and a “sun-dappled patio and velvet putting green” and -- just in case -- a comfortably furnished fallout shelter stocked with food, water and other necessities.”
In 2019 Sampson Construction bought the building and has begun remodeling it.
Residents have moved out of the building during the restoration -- offered vacant spots at other apartments by Sampson officials. When they come back the apartment building will include apartments with more modern floor plans, a new heating and cooling system, elevator improvements, a new fitness center and a restored second-floor “Sun and Fun” and dry sauna.
Sampson plans to increase the number of apartments from 75 to 81 and is repairing the dilapidated 58 covered parking stalls, removing hazardous materials and bringing the building up to code.
City Councilman Richard Meginnis noted the difficulty of renovating a building on the historic registry. The railings on the balcony, for instance, need to be updated so they follow safety codes but they are part of the historical significance of the place and developers need to find a way to maintain the appearance while making sure there’s not enough space for a child to squeeze through.
“This is good thing,” Meginnis said. “Sampson is willing to put their expertise into restoring this ... it’s a win-win for everyone. I’m excited.”