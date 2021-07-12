Renovation of 1960s luxury downtown high rise will use tax-increment financing

In recent years, it has fallen into disrepair, but in 1963, the “tower of gracious living” boasted “a world where living is relaxed, unhurried, serene ... a calm gracious atmosphere which is not without the thrilling tingle of excitement for those who share in its luxurious appointments.”

It had a dry sauna and a “sun-dappled patio and velvet putting green” and -- just in case -- a comfortably furnished fallout shelter stocked with food, water and other necessities.”

In 2019 Sampson Construction bought the building and has begun remodeling it.

Residents have moved out of the building during the restoration -- offered vacant spots at other apartments by Sampson officials. When they come back the apartment building will include apartments with more modern floor plans, a new heating and cooling system, elevator improvements, a new fitness center and a restored second-floor “Sun and Fun” and dry sauna.

Sampson plans to increase the number of apartments from 75 to 81 and is repairing the dilapidated 58 covered parking stalls, removing hazardous materials and bringing the building up to code.