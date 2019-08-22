The lone remaining Prairie Life Fitness center has a new owner.
According to county real estate records, New Generation Properties LLC bought the club at 330 West P St. for $260,000.
New Generation is a subsidiary of Speedway Properties. Mike Tavlin, Speedway's chief financial officer, said its "present intention" is for the club "to remain fully open for the use of existing members as well as new members."
The West P location was the only Prairie Life site not included when the business was sold last month to The Athletic Club.
That sale of seven locations in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas did include the location at 70th and A streets, which opened in 1985 as the chain's first fitness center.