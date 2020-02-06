Reinke Manufacturing buys Kearney company

Reinke Manufacturing has announced the acquisition of a Kearney-based company.

Reinke, which is based in the Thayer County town of Deshler and makes irrigation systems, said it bought Ace Irrigation & Manufacturing, which manufactures aluminum and steel pipe for irrigation as well as culvert pipe.

“Ace has been a supplier to Reinke for many years, so we know that Ace makes a quality product,” Chris Roth, Reinke president, said in a news release. “With the addition of Ace, Reinke now has six U.S.-based locations that will give us more capacity to produce and deliver the irrigation products needed by growers.”

Reinke said Ace and its 50 employees will continue to operate out of Kearney.

