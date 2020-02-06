You are the owner of this article.
Reinke Manufacturing buys Kearney company
Reinke Manufacturing buys Kearney company

Reinke Manufacturing

A Robotic arm welds a water pipe at Reinke Manufacturing in 2014. The company, headquartered in Deshler, announced the purchase of a Kearney company that makes pipes for irrigation and culverts

 Courtesy photo

Reinke Manufacturing has announced the acquisition of a Kearney-based company.

Reinke, which is based in the Thayer County town of Deshler and makes irrigation systems, said it bought Ace Irrigation & Manufacturing, which manufactures aluminum and steel pipe for irrigation as well as culvert pipe.

“Ace has been a supplier to Reinke for many years, so we know that Ace makes a quality product,” Chris Roth, Reinke president, said in a news release. “With the addition of Ace, Reinke now has six U.S.-based locations that will give us more capacity to produce and deliver the irrigation products needed by growers.”

Reinke said Ace and its 50 employees will continue to operate out of Kearney.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

