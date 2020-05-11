Regulars return to restaurants, salon owner tries to keep up with flood of customers as Lincoln reopens

She said she's hoping that as people get more comfortable with the idea of sitting in a restaurant, things will get better.

"I think in time, hopefully, it will pick up."

The story was much the same at Stauffer's Cafe and Pie Shoppe near 48th Street and Nebraska 2.

Front-end Manager Sydney Stauffer said that while the restaurant was still doing a brisk carryout business, things in the dining room were slow over the lunch hour.

"We're limited to 50% capacity, and we're not anywhere near that," she said.

Carmela's, which used recent weeks to remodel the dining room and refresh the menu, opened Monday at 5 p.m.

Granite City, a restaurant at Gateway Mall, opened at 3 p.m., with regulars among the first guests to return.

"We come here every Thursday for lunch with our family and know the servers and bartenders," said Mark Feit. "We want to support them."

A number of local restaurants chose not to open dining rooms Monday, including Buzzard Billy's, Lazlo's and Single Barrel.

In a Facebook post, Buzzard Billy's explained why it will not be reopening its dining room at this time.