Redevelopment plans for Gold's Building could rely on special taxing authority

The proposed redevelopment of the Gold's Building at 1033 O St. has cleared its first hurdle as developers explore the possibility of drawing from an occupation tax to help fund extensive improvements.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday voted to recommend that the first phase of the project conforms to the city-county Comprehensive Plan.

Developer Mike Works is proposing to renovate the six-story northern part of the building into 110 hotel rooms with 6,000 square feet of retail or restaurant space on the first floor. He has not said which brand the hotel would be but has previously described it as a "limited-service hotel."

The $24 million project would also include the demolition of the building at 1023 O St., directly to the west of the Gold's Building, with the space then used as either a hotel entrance or open space.

The southern, four-story portion of the Gold's Building also would be demolished, although that was not included in what was approved Wednesday. There are no immediate plans for what would go on the site after demolition.

Andrew Willis, an attorney representing the developer, said the building has been a "challenge" to develop. At least two other proposals -- one for a hotel and one for apartments -- fell through.

Demolishing the southern half of the building, he said, is "really the only way to make it work functionally to preserve the original six-story tower." That part of the building was built in 1926 and has historical significance.

In addition to seeking about $4.2 million in tax-increment financing, which would allow the future property taxes the redevelopment generates to pay for certain upfront costs, the developer also is considering seeking to have it designated as an Enhanced Employment Area. If the City Council were to approve the designation, it would allow for a 2% occupation tax on general retail and hotel revenue and a 1% occupation tax on restaurant and bar revenue, with the proceeds reinvested in the development.

The only development in Lincoln that currently draws from an occupation tax is SouthPointe Pavilions, which collects a 1% additional tax on most sales to pay for a parking garage that was built as part of the expansion of Scheels.

Willis did not give a timeline for starting construction on the project, which still must be approved by the City Council. Works previously said that if everything went as planned, the hotel could open before the end of 2023.

In other business Wednesday, the Planning Commission approved a zoning change for the proposed redevelopment of the Bishop Heights shopping center at 27th Street and Nebraska 2. A trio of developers is planning a 230-unit apartment complex, retail and office space and a potential hotel on the site.

The commission recommended approval of a planned unit development designation, which gives the developers flexibility on what uses they can have and where they put them in the nearly $90 million project.

A waiver was included that would allow both the apartment buildings and a hotel, if one is built, to be up to 65 feet tall, about 60% taller than what the zoning on the site would normally allow.

The potential height of the buildings is one concern of neighbors. Others include the density of the development, which many believe will worsen traffic congestion in the area, and the inclusion of a residential lot on Kucera Drive on the north side of the site into the commercial area.

Only one person spoke in opposition to the plan at Wednesday's hearing, however.

Another, Kim Hachiya, termed her testimony as "neutral."

She said she was in favor of redeveloping the property but feels the scope is excessive, describing it as "putting 20 pounds of potatoes into a 10-pound sack."

