Redevelopment plan would bring more apartments to downtown Lincoln

A proposed redevelopment project would bring more apartments to downtown Lincoln.

The project would involve demolishing the vacant building at 1030 O St. that was once home to Kuhl's Restaurant and putting up a six-story building with 70 apartments and underground parking.

The building would have studio, one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments, as well as amenities including a fitness center and a rooftop space.

Lincoln developer Brett West said he is developing the project in partnership with building owner Monte Froehlich, who is the president of US Property.

The project got an initial approval Tuesday from the city's Urban Design Committee, which is a first step that all projects hoping to use tax-increment financing have to go through.

The developers have not yet made a formal application to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, so no other details, such as an estimated cost, were available.

West said that it's possible demolition of the existing building could begin later this year, but it's more likely it would start sometime in 2023.

Froehlich, who could not be reached for comment, has owned the building since 2012. He actually bought two buildings at the time and combined them into one.

He attempted to redevelop the building with the help of TIF in 2013 but ran into problems because the city said he owed more than $100,000 in impact fees on another project.

Froehlich settled the impact fee issue later that year, but a few months later he announced he was abandoning redevelopment plans for the building because structural problems made it too expensive to restore, even with TIF funding. He said at the time that the building would likely have to be demolished.

The project would join a crowded field of downtown redevelopment projects in the two-square-block area bounded by O, Q, Ninth and 11th streets.

The former Lincoln Electric System headquarters next door to Froehlich's building has been transformed into about two dozen condo units, while the Terminal Building a half a block to the west is adding about 30 condos on its upper floors.

Across the street, the Gold's Building at 11th and O streets is being redeveloped into a 110-room hotel with some retail space on the first floor.

Less than two blocks away, at 10th and P streets, Trinitas Ventures is transforming the former site of the Journal Star into a 320-unit student-oriented apartment complex that will rise as high as 13 stories.