Record-low mortgage rates are spurring refinance applications, Lincoln managers say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Large drops in mortgage rates typically lead to surges in refinancing applications, as people look to get lower payments, shorten their repayment period or tap into home equity. Rates on 15-year mortgages, a popular refinance option, averaged 2.79% this week, the lowest level since 1991, according to Freddie Mac.

A surge in home buying tied to low interest rates is less likely, however, largely because of a lack of inventory.

“We've had inventory for the last eight months basically shrinking each year-over-year by double digits,” said George Ratiu, senior economist for Realtor.com. “No matter how much buyers want to buy, there are not enough homes.”

The Realtors Association of Lincoln reported there were only 355 existing homes for sale at the end of January, which is the lowest total for the month since at least 2017. That number represents only one month of supply at current sale rates.

The low inventory and continued high sales — Lincoln again set a record for both existing-home sales and overall sales in 2019 — have caused prices to soar.

The median price of an existing home in Lincoln hit a record $189,000 at the end of 2019, up from $165,000 just two years ago, while the median price of a new home neared $310,000.